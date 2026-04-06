Burns honored for 1,000th consecutive NHL game

Celebrating 1,000 NHL games is special. Celebrating 1,000 consecutive NHL games? Unbelievable.
The Colorado Avalanche honored defenseman Brent Burns before Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues for doing just that.
Avalanche defenseman gets standing ovation, gifts, for ironman achievement
© Michael Martin/NHLI
Celebrating 1,000 NHL games is special. Celebrating 1,000 consecutive NHL games? Unbelievable.
The Colorado Avalanche honored defenseman Brent Burns before Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues for doing just that.
Burns reached the mind-boggling milestone during Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars, becoming just the second player in NHL history to reach the achievement.
The only other player to hit that mark, Phil Kessel (who holds the NHL record at 1,064 straight games), recorded a video message for Burns, which played to the fans at Ball Arena before Sunday's game.
“Hey Burnsie, Phil Kessel here,” he said in the video. “I just want to congratulate you on 1,000 straight games.
“I know how tough that is to do,” Kessel added. “I hope for nothing but the best for you and your teammates for the rest of the year. Go get that Stanley Cup.”
The video also included highlights from Burns' career along with more messages from other players and coaches from around the League.
After the video, Burns skated out on the ice to a standing ovation from the fans. He received a painting with each of the 1,000 games listed along the side of the frame, as well as a plaque with “1,000” in the different colors of all the teams he played for during the streak.
The 2017 Norris Trophy winner has played 1,572 NHL games, 19th in NHL history, for the Minnesota Wild (2003-11), San Jose Sharks (2011-22), Carolina Hurricanes (2022-25) and Avalanche (2025-26).