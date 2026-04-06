Burns honored for 1,000th consecutive NHL game

Burns reached the mind-boggling milestone during Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars, becoming just the second player in NHL history to reach the achievement.

The only other player to hit that mark, Phil Kessel (who holds the NHL record at 1,064 straight games), recorded a video message for Burns, which played to the fans at Ball Arena before Sunday's game.

“Hey Burnsie, Phil Kessel here,” he said in the video. “I just want to congratulate you on 1,000 straight games.

“I know how tough that is to do,” Kessel added. “I hope for nothing but the best for you and your teammates for the rest of the year. Go get that Stanley Cup.”