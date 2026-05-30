Stanley Cup Final to begin June 2

cup-final-graphic-sked
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today confirmed the matchup and schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Eastern Conference Champion Carolina Hurricanes against the Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Hurricanes will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Golden Knights will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday, June 1. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day, as well as media hotel information for the Final, will be announced when available.

cup-final-sked-list

Latest News

Miller shares special moment with son after advancing to Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes don't touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 5 victory

Hurricanes cruise past Canadiens in Game 5 to reach Stanley Cup Final

Golden Knights to play Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final

2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Hertl of Golden Knights savors finally returning to Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes, Canadiens take moment to honor Claude Lemieux before Game 5

Tortorella humbled by Golden Knights opportunity, path to Cup Final

McKenna, Stenberg among 90 draft prospects attending NHL Scouting Combine

Eichel ‘grateful’ for time with Golden Knights as they return to Stanley Cup Final

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 29

Hurricanes top line a renewed force against Canadiens in Eastern Final

3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 5 of Eastern Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Stone’s clutch scoring for Golden Knights