Stanley Cup Final to begin June 2

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today confirmed the matchup and schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Eastern Conference Champion Carolina Hurricanes against the Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Hurricanes will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Golden Knights will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday, June 1. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day, as well as media hotel information for the Final, will be announced when available.