Hurricanes hoping to ‘learn from mistakes’ as East’s top seed in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The scars – inflicted on body and mind – are fuel for the present, motivation as the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs start with an Eastern Conference first-round series against the Ottawa Senators. Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Lenovo Center on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

“I think you always learn from your mistakes, the things that were not the best in the past,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “You take from it and you learn from it.”

Slavin has been around for every postseason heartbreak, starting with a four-game loss to the Boston Bruins in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final. There was the five-game upset by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the second round two years later and the Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers in the second round in 2022.

In 2023, it was a four-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. Each game was decided by a goal and two were won in overtime, including a four-overtime classic in Game 1. The following season was a six-game loss to the Rangers in the second round that featured two more overtime losses, and then another conference final loss to the Panthers last season, this one in five games.

Now, the Hurricanes (53-22-7) are the top seed in the East with the second highest point total (113) in the League behind the Colorado Avalanche (121) and the odds-on favorite to reach the Eastern Conference Final, if not further. The first hurdle is the Senators (44-27-11), the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. But it is also a team that is playing its best hockey.

Bring it on, says Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, who has presided over each of the past seven playoff runs.

“We turn the page now, so everything that has been done is out the window,” Brind’Amour said, referencing this season, but perhaps also the comprehensive past. “But we had to qualify to get this opportunity and I think the guys did a phenomenal job this year. Having said that, now everyone is starting from scratch and you have to go out there and prove it.”