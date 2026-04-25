Sabres shake up power play seeking spark in Game 4 against Bruins

Ostlund admitted that he had some nerves before the game on Thursday, his first playoff game, but hoped that he would feel more settled on Sunday, better able to know what was coming at him.
But this will be a bigger role and a bigger responsibility, all the more notable for how long the Sabres have gone between power-play goals.
"That's something I want to have in my game and something I want to bring to the table," Ostlund said, of getting the chance.
There's no question that the Sabres will get their chances on the power play. They have 14 so far over three games, and they're playing against a team that was the second-most penalized in the NHL in the regular season with 978 penalty minutes, behind only the 1,207 of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
So there will be opportunities.
The question is what they do with them – and whether Ostlund can help.
"He's got a lot of skill," Thompson said. "I think everyone saw his game the other night. Plays extremely hard and he's got a lot of skill and thinks the game at a high level. Can shoot the puck well, so I think they've got to respect his shot over there. Now you have one-timers on both sides and I think just a little mix up too sometimes just to see if things click."