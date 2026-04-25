Sabres shake up power play seeking spark in Game 4 against Bruins

Ostlund returned to the lineup in Game 3 in place of the injured Josh Norris (day to day with an undisclosed injury), who did not practice on Saturday, and did everything the Sabres could have asked in his playoffs debut. The 22-year-old rookie had two points (one goal, one assist), with the goal coming as an empty-netter to ice the game at 18:36 of the third period.

"He's a coach's dream because those are the type of players you don't really have to coach," Ruff said. "He pretty well knows where he's going almost every time. Very few times in the D-zone does he get out of position. His reads to his coverage or our part of our scheme are always really good.

"I think any time you have players that get close to that mark where almost 90 percent of the time they're doing the right thing, you get pretty effective lines, and you get pretty effective centermen."

Ostlund played 60 games this season after playing eight last season. He had 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 13:58 of ice time. He's well regarded within the Sabres for his potential and his hockey IQ.

"He was really highly thought of with the way he played in Rochester," Ruff said, of the Sabres American Hockey League affiliate. "(Rochester head coach Michael Leone) just said this guy does a lot of great things – plays well defensively, his reads and his playmaking ability are real good – and so I think the first 10 games, I really got an appreciation for the way he played and did he exceed them. I just was pleasantly surprised how well and how consistent he played after that."