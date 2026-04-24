Sabres edge Bruins in Game 3, take lead in Eastern 1st Round

The Sabres lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be here Sunday (2 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, MSG-B, SN, TVAS).

Bowen Byram and Noah Ostlund each had a goal and assist, and Alex Lyon made 24 saves in his first start of the series for Buffalo, the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Tanner Jeannot scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston, the first wild card from the East.

Tuch gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 4:03. After Buffalo’s forecheck kept the puck in the offensive zone, Tuch gathered the puck at the top of the left face-off circle and beat a screened Swayman with a wrist shot that went over the glove and into the top right corner.

Ostlund, who was making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, added an empty-net goal at 18:36 for the 3-1 final.

A relentless forecheck by the Bruins’ fourth line led to Boston taking a 1-0 lead at 3:26 of the second period. After a few big body checks by Mark Kastelic forced the Sabres to clear the puck, Charlie McAvoy quickly retrieved it deep in the defensive zone, eluded a defender and moved it along the wall to Jeannot, who entered the zone and took a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Lyon short side.

After Lyon stopped Viktor Arvidsson on a penalty shot at 9:50, the Sabres tied it 1-1 at 10:58. Ostlund carried the puck below the goal line on the left side and made a saucer pass to Byram, who quickly shot from the right circle. The puck ricocheted off the stick of Bruins forward James Hagens and slipped past Swayman’s left shoulder.