BOSTON -- Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period for the Buffalo Sabres, who defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Thursday.
Sabres edge Bruins in Game 3, take lead in Eastern 1st Round
Tuch breaks tie early in 3rd, Lyon makes 24 saves for Buffalo
The Sabres lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be here Sunday (2 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, MSG-B, SN, TVAS).
Bowen Byram and Noah Ostlund each had a goal and assist, and Alex Lyon made 24 saves in his first start of the series for Buffalo, the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division.
Tanner Jeannot scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston, the first wild card from the East.
Tuch gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 4:03. After Buffalo’s forecheck kept the puck in the offensive zone, Tuch gathered the puck at the top of the left face-off circle and beat a screened Swayman with a wrist shot that went over the glove and into the top right corner.
Ostlund, who was making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, added an empty-net goal at 18:36 for the 3-1 final.
A relentless forecheck by the Bruins’ fourth line led to Boston taking a 1-0 lead at 3:26 of the second period. After a few big body checks by Mark Kastelic forced the Sabres to clear the puck, Charlie McAvoy quickly retrieved it deep in the defensive zone, eluded a defender and moved it along the wall to Jeannot, who entered the zone and took a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Lyon short side.
After Lyon stopped Viktor Arvidsson on a penalty shot at 9:50, the Sabres tied it 1-1 at 10:58. Ostlund carried the puck below the goal line on the left side and made a saucer pass to Byram, who quickly shot from the right circle. The puck ricocheted off the stick of Bruins forward James Hagens and slipped past Swayman’s left shoulder.