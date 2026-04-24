Lyon steps in, gives Sabres ‘big lift’ in Game 3 win against Bruins

Goalie makes 24 saves in place of Luukkonen, including key stop on Arvidsson's penalty shot

Alex Lyon Game 3

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

BOSTON – Alex Lyon's eyes tracked Viktor Arvidsson, as he collected the puck, as he swung to Lyon’s left, as he skated through the right circle – Lyon slipping out of his crease in Arvidsson’s direction – and, eventually, as the Boston Bruins forward tried to snap the puck on net.

He missed wide. The penalty shot was no good.

It had started when Mattias Samuelsson snapped his stick on a clearing attempt, then tried to kick the puck, with Arvidsson collecting it and heading toward the Buffalo Sabres net. On his way, Rasmus Dahlin slashed him. He was awarded a penalty shot at 9:50 of the second period, with the Bruins already up a goal. 

“It was big, could have been a turning point in the game, but ‘Lyno’ made a great save,” defenseman Bowen Byram said. “(Lyon) made a few really, really good saves tonight. Definitely had his best performance for us, which we appreciate.”

Sixty-eight seconds after the failed penalty shot, the game was tied, courtesy of a goal by Byram.

The swing was massive.

The Sabres would go on to beat the Bruins, 3-1, in Game 3 on Thursday at TD Garden, which put them ahead 2-1 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series.

“I think there’s two ways you can look at it: It’s a big lift for us, or because of a tough break, they end up scoring and they go up 2-0,” Ruff said, alluding to Samuelsson’s stick breaking. “It’s just a huge momentum swing, one direction or the other. So, I mean, that save is probably the save of the night.”

When Lyon was asked about his mindset on the penalty shot, Alex Tuch, sitting next to him, piped up, “Don’t give away your tips.”

Lyon didn’t.

“I try not to think the penalty shot too much,” the goalie said. “Kind of the same situation as the shootout. Just try to be in the moment and that’s when practice comes through. You’ve just got to trust your instincts and lean on those.”

But the fact that it was Lyon in net, and not Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had started the first two games of the series, was both a fluke and a result of a season-long rotation by Ruff. It was Luukkonen’s net, until it wasn’t, until he allowed a bad goal to Morgan Geekie from the red line in Game 2, and was pulled after his fourth goal allowed 16 seconds into the third period.

Lyon was up.

“I can tell you this: We’ve used three goalies all year,” Ruff said before the game. “I think some people thought it was a little unusual that we alternated. The cool thing about our team is that we haven’t relied on one guy. We haven’t relied on one goalie. We’ve had a lot of different players help us get to where we are. We know we’re a good team because of the depth of our goaltending. We know we’re a good team because of the depth of our forwards. It isn’t about one person.”

BUF@BOS, Gm3: Lyon keeny stops Kuraly on tip-in

Still, on Thursday, it was about Lyon. It was about Lyon stepping in and stepping up exactly when the Sabres needed him, given the disappointment of not capitalizing on their emotional Game 1 win and the disappointment of dropping Game 2 at home.

He made 24 saves on 25 shots in the win, allowing only a goal by Tanner Jeannot at 3:26 of the second period.

“He was great for us,” Noah Ostlund said. “He’s been great all year. He continues to prove that he’s a good goalie in this League.”

On the day of Game 3, Lyon couldn’t help but flash back, to another series in another season, to his first taste of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They, too, were in this building, TD Garden, a place he called “one of the most special places to play, in my mind.” His first playoff game, his first playoff win, his first understanding of what it meant to play at this time of year.

“Definitely some familiar feels,” he said.

But there is so much different for him now. Back then, in 2023, Lyon was a bit player on the Florida Panthers, though he got the first three starts on their run before Sergei Bobrovsky took over and pushed the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, he is one piece in a tandem, one goalie in a rotation, a huge piece of a team that is hoping to end its season in the same place as that Florida team, if not with the same result.

“It was a little familiar, but feels different, too, at the same time,” Lyon said. “Obviously have a much bigger hand in this team than I did that Florida team.

“So just feeling really excited and feeling really appreciative of the opportunity right now. Just really trying to enjoy every moment as much as I can. They’re so fleeting, playing NHL playoff games. So just trying to really soak everything up.”

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