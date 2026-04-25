3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Bruins, Game 4 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

BOSTON -- The Buffalo Sabres know they can win on the road.

The Boston Bruins know they’ve played well at home.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round between these teams at TD Garden is crucial with the Sabres up 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, and the Bruins will try to lean on their home success and try to even things up before the series shifts back to Buffalo.

But the Sabres, who went 24-13-4 on the road during the regular season, have belief. That can be dangerous.

“It was an important win, especially dropping Game 2 at home,” Buffalo forward Tage Thompson said of regaining home-ice advantage with a 3-1 win here on Thursday. “We knew we had to come out and answer. We’ve talked about it all year, about the highs and the lows, and I think after Game 1 it was a pretty emotional win and might have gotten a little too high, and I think we just got a reset here going into Game 4.

“Great win the other night, but now’s a new challenge.”

There are aspects in which each team needs to be better in Game 4, from the Sabres’ futility on the power play to the Bruins’ lack of production from its top line. But there is also the knowledge that each has played well at times, has had control of games and has seen it has another level.

Entering Game 4, the Bruins, who were 29-11-1 here during the regular season, know that they have to flush away the loss Thursday. As forward Morgan Geekie said, “Just try to get off to a fresh start on Sunday.”

Buffalo knows it can take a commanding hold of the series. Even so, Boston coach Marco Sturm cautioned Sunday is not a must-win; he’s not interested in putting that kind of stress on his players.

Not yet.

“We all know the importance of going into that game tomorrow,” Sturm said Saturday. “We have to win at home and might as well do it tomorrow. We’ve been pretty good at home. We want to go back to our game, as much as we can, and then go from there.

“It’s a long series, so I’m not going to pressure the guys just by winning one game. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to try everything we can to get this one at home and then move from there.”