3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Bruins, Game 4 of Eastern Conference 1st Round
Buffalo looks to continue road success; Boston needs more from top line
© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
BOSTON -- The Buffalo Sabres know they can win on the road.
The Boston Bruins know they’ve played well at home.
Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round between these teams at TD Garden is crucial with the Sabres up 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, and the Bruins will try to lean on their home success and try to even things up before the series shifts back to Buffalo.
But the Sabres, who went 24-13-4 on the road during the regular season, have belief. That can be dangerous.
“It was an important win, especially dropping Game 2 at home,” Buffalo forward Tage Thompson said of regaining home-ice advantage with a 3-1 win here on Thursday. “We knew we had to come out and answer. We’ve talked about it all year, about the highs and the lows, and I think after Game 1 it was a pretty emotional win and might have gotten a little too high, and I think we just got a reset here going into Game 4.
“Great win the other night, but now’s a new challenge.”
There are aspects in which each team needs to be better in Game 4, from the Sabres’ futility on the power play to the Bruins’ lack of production from its top line. But there is also the knowledge that each has played well at times, has had control of games and has seen it has another level.
Entering Game 4, the Bruins, who were 29-11-1 here during the regular season, know that they have to flush away the loss Thursday. As forward Morgan Geekie said, “Just try to get off to a fresh start on Sunday.”
Buffalo knows it can take a commanding hold of the series. Even so, Boston coach Marco Sturm cautioned Sunday is not a must-win; he’s not interested in putting that kind of stress on his players.
Not yet.
“We all know the importance of going into that game tomorrow,” Sturm said Saturday. “We have to win at home and might as well do it tomorrow. We’ve been pretty good at home. We want to go back to our game, as much as we can, and then go from there.
“It’s a long series, so I’m not going to pressure the guys just by winning one game. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to try everything we can to get this one at home and then move from there.”
Here are three things to watch in Game 4:
1. Top line has to be at top of its game
The Bruins’ top line of Geekie, Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak have been far less of a force the past two games after Geekie (one goal, two assists) and Pastrnak Pastrnak (one goal, two assists) each had three points and Geekie scored in the series opener. Trailing in the series, there’s no question Boston needs more from that group, which includes a player (Pastrnak) who reached 100 points (29 goals, 71 assists) in the regular season.
“The best players have got to be the best players,” Sturm said. “That’s just the bottom line. You always say that, but it’s true, especially when it’s playoff time. It doesn’t have to be sometimes on the 5-on-5, but maybe it’s on the power play or maybe something else. But these guys, it’s part of the business -- those guys have got to show up every night.
“If they’re not, it’s going to get hard. That’s why we need those guys.”
The Bruins got a tremendous effort in Game 3 from their fourth line of Tanner Jeannot (one goal), Sean Kuraly (plus-1 in 10:41) and Mark Kastelic (won 5 of 6 face-offs, plus-1 in 11:15), but Sturm was adamant that line can’t be their best, especially in the postseason.
2. Confidence is king
When the Sabres won Game 1 in a raucous KeyBank Center a week ago, it was a new experience for many of the Sabres, an emotional high.
But now they know what they can be and have a better idea of what needs to be done to advance.
“I talked to the team, I said, ‘We’ve been a good road team. We’ve put together some really good stretches on the road where we’ve played really well,’” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I said, ‘You’re going to get a different type of atmosphere, but I just believe in the way we play.’ I thought we executed that to a T.”
The Sabres will need to do so again if they want to depart Boston with two wins and put the Bruins on the ropes.
3. Changes afoot
Boston is making some changes to its lineup.
Forward Lukas Reichel will replace rookie James Hagens, and defenseman Jordan Harris could replace Mason Lohrei.
“Lukas has something we don’t really have -- that’s high-end skill and speed,” Sturm said. “That’s what we’re hoping for from him. He has to dig deep, he has to compete, but those are things you can teach and we’re hoping to obviously get more on the forecheck and get some pucks back, and that’s why we feel good about him, and also on the power play.”
About Harris, Sturm was less definitive Saturday. He said, “We’ll see tomorrow. We have to make some decisions tomorrow, a few guys are banged up, so we’ll see.”
Neither Reichel nor Harris has any experience in the playoffs.
Sturm said, “James didn’t do anything wrong. Nothing. This kid is 19 years old, don’t forget.”
Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed with the Bruins at the end of his sophomore season at Boston College and played two regular-season games before the playoffs. He has three shots on goal in three games against the Sabres.
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Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Connor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Sam Carrick (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Jordan Harris
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, James Hagens, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Status report
Norris did not practice Saturday after the forward missed Game 3. ... Ostlund, who had a goal and assist Thursday, practiced with the top power-play unit and Quinn was working with the second unit. ... Reichel will make his series debut. ... Harris was limited to eight games during the regular season due to an ankle injury. ... Hagens, a forward, and Lohrei, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch.