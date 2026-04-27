Kopitar’s legendary career ends on ‘bittersweet’ note with Kings getting swept in West 1st Round

The Avalanche will await the winner of the Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild series. The Wild defeated the Stars 3-2 in overtime on Saturday to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2. The Kings, meanwhile, had to swallow the bitter pill of losing in the first round for the fifth consecutive season with losing their captain, their backbone, the cornerstone of their team in Kopitar.

Forward Adrian Kempe’s voice shook as he answered questions on Kopitar. Defenseman Drew Doughty, Kopitar’s teammate for 18 of his 20 seasons in Los Angeles, struggled to talk of the emotional end.

“Yeah, I’m trying not to think about it right now, especially during this interview, but man, he had an unbelievable career,” Doughty said. “He just meant so much to this organization, and it’s going to be tough without him.”

The Kings' captain since 2016, Kopitar helped lead them to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. He won the Selke Trophy, which is awarded annually to the League’s top defensive forward, in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Kopitar retires as the Kings’ all-time scoring leader with 1,316 points (452 goals, 864 assists) in 1,521 career games. He passed Marcel Dionne (1,307 points; 550 goals, 757 assists in 921 games) on March 14 for that milestone. The 38-year-old also had 89 points (27 goals, 62 assists) in 107 career playoff games.

“Just so much respect for him. I think we all around the League feel the same way, just the ultimate pro,” said Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was the first to shake hands with Kopitar following the game.

“I don’t really know him that well, but obviously from competing against him and things you hear throughout the League, he just commands so much respect for how he plays the game, how he represents himself and the team and the city. Obviously, he’s got the hardware to show for it, plays the game the right way. He was a staple for the Kings through their Cup runs and whatnot. That’s a long time to play this game, so respect to him and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”