United States pulled off 'bigger miracle' at 1960 Olympics

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," brings his insight and humor to readers each Wednesday. This week is a look back at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics, when forward Tom Williams, defenseman John Mayasich and goalie Jack McCartan helped Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal. That launched a lengthy NHL career for Williams and McCartan's 12-game tenure with the New York Rangers.

"They said it couldn't be done, but we did it!"

The defiant words were uttered by Tom Williams of Duluth, Minnesota, in February 1960. Williams not only left Squaw Valley, California, with a gold medal, he would enjoy a 15-season NHL career, plus two seasons in the World Hockey Association.

"In retrospect," Williams told me in 1974, "what we accomplished in '60 was a bigger 'Miracle' than what Herb Brooks' team pulled off in 1980. Hey, we were picked for last place -- no American hockey team had won Olympic Gold."

Member of Team USA at the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics knew that they were underdogs well before the tournament. Their coach, Jack P. Riley, played on America's first post-war Olympic hockey team at the 1948 St. Moritz Olympics and understood the odds.

"Before the games began," Riley said in "Skates, Sticks, and Men: The Story of Amateur Hockey in the United States" written by Kip Farrington, "they kept telling us that if we expected to win gold that we were dreaming. The thing is, people didn't know how good my Minnesota guys really were, especially the Christian brothers, Billy and Roger. I put Tommy (Williams) on their line, and they clicked right off the bat."

Blyth Arena was different than today at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and so were the Olympic rules. Riley's stickhandlers all were amateurs and only Williams of the 17 skaters would make inroads into big-league play.

"Of all the teams rated by the experts," Riley told me in a 1961 interview, "our team was down at the bottom in the least likely category."

Riley, who had been varsity hockey coach at the U.S. Military Academy, got an unexpected break just days before the 1960 Olympics began. Following an exhibition against the Green Bay Bobcats led by John Mayasich of Eveleth, Minnesota, Riley made the defenseman an 11th-hour addition to the roster.

"They had me join the team at Squaw just a day before the games began," Mayasich said in an interview with Michaeli A. Smith author of, "Life After Hockey: When the Lights are Dimmed."

"I wound up with seven goals, and we won the gold on a Sunday morning. By that Sunday afternoon, I returned to Green Bay, sort of like nothing had happened."

Williams compared his U.S. team with the "Miracle on Ice" team that triumphed at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

"To me," Williams told Smith, "our gold was a bigger miracle. None of us expected to win anything. On the other hand, we were going to give it our best shot … and hope for the best."