2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Quarterfinals begin Wednesday

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have begun. The men’s hockey tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, has reached the quarterfinals and will conclude with the gold medal game Sunday. The top four seeds from the preliminary round received byes to the quarterfinals, where they will meet the winners of the four qualification playoff games.

Here is a look at the games Wednesday:

(3) Team Slovakia vs. (6) Team Germany (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS)

How they got here

Germany (2-0-2-0, second in Group C): Defeated Team Denmark 3-1, lost to Team Latvia 4-3, lost to Team USA 5-1, defeated Team France 5-1 in the qualification playoff.

Slovakia (2-0-1-0, first in Group B): Defeated Team Finland 4-1, defeated Team Italy 3-2, lost to Team Sweden 5-3.

Player to watch

Germany: Tim Stutzle had two assists for Germany in a 5-1 win against France in the qualification round Tuesday. The forward has six points (four goals, two assists) in four games at the Olympics. Stutzle has 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) in 57 games with the Ottawa Senators this season.

Slovakia: Juraj Slafkovsky has six points (three goals, three assists) in three games at the Olympics and is a big reason Slovakia finished first in Group B. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old forward has 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games this season.

Will win if

Germany: Its NHL players led by forwards Leon Draisaitl, JJ Peterka and Stutzle have another strong outing like they did against France. Draisaitl and Stutzle are both playing well in their first Olympics. Draisaitl, the Germany captain, has six points (two goals, four assists) and Peterka has four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. Draisaitl (one goal, two assists) combined for five points with Edmonton Oilers teammate Josh Samanski (one goal, one assist) in the win against France.

Slovakia: Slafkovsky has another impressive game for Slovakia. He had a strong opening game with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win against Finland, which helped pave the way for Slovakia to finish first in Group B. Slovakia will also have to play well defensively. Germany has some exceptional offensive talent that will need to be kept in check.

EDGE Stats to watch

Germany defenseman Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) ranks third in the entire NHL in total skating distance (213.65 miles), sixth in long-range shots on goal (74) and in the 96th percentile at his position in hardest shot (98.93 mph).

The skinny

This should be a very competitive quarterfinal, with both teams capable of playing a strong game at both ends of the ice. The battle between Draisaitl and Slafkovsky should be intriguing. Whoever has the better game for their respective team will likely determine who moves on to the semifinal. Slovakia will be the fresher team not having played Tuesday.