Slafkovsky, young core putting Slovakia back on map at Olympics

MILAN -- The kids are more than alright for Team Slovakia.

The Next Generation for Slovakia has become the Now Generation during the men's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortino 2026.

A cadre of young guns, led by 21-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky, has delivered the Slovakians into the semifinals for just the second time during Olympics involving NHL players.

They are the outsiders, crashing a party of traditional hockey superpowers.

Their opponent, the United States, has reached the semifinal stage in four of the six Olympic tournaments involving NHL players. Team Canada has won gold in each of the past two Olympics involving NHL players and Team Finland has made the final four in five of the six.

The brash, young Slovaks don't care.

Most were blooded in the bronze medal Olympic campaign four years ago at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, punching above their weight throughout that tournament. Others are turning heads in the NHL.

They say they are ready for what is arguably the biggest game in the country's rich hockey history.

Part of it is naivete, but part of it is the confidence from bronze four years ago. There were no NHL players at those Games, but a medal is still a medal, especially when it is a first for your country in the sport.

"I love it that we have the youngest team," said Slafkovsky. "I like being underdogs. I like being young and just trying to prove ourselves. So far it has been working.

"I want a medal."

The road to such glory starts against Team USA at Santagiulia Arena on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).