Slovakia shows mettle, grit to earn chance at Olympic medal

MILAN -- Team Slovakia showed its mettle in the aftermath of one of the scariest moments of what has been a magical run during the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky lay face down on the ice during the second period of the quarterfinal game against Team Germany at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday. The Slovakians were holding a one-goal lead but their star, the one player they could not live without, crashed awkwardly into the boards after a collision with Germany defenseman Fabio Wagner.
Slafkovsky gingerly gathered himself and retreated to the bench, the trainer hovering over him, placing an ice pack on his neck.
The Slovaks didn't retreat, they didn't wilt. They scored two goals in 33 seconds and cruised to a 6-2 victory that has the No. 3 seed in the semifinals against an opponent to be determined.