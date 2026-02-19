Hughes has ‘Olympic spirit’ watching sons star for Team USA

MILAN -- Imagine looking through the eyes of Jim Hughes, a husband, father and mentor at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

His wife, Ellen, is a consultant for the U.S. women’s hockey team, which plays Canada in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday.

Their sons Jack and Quinn play for the U.S. men’s hockey team, which faces Slovakia in the semifinals at Santagiulia Arena on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

They’ve helped train women and men in each tournament -- and not just Americans. Team Switzerland defenseman Roman Josi has popped in for summer skates at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Team Canada center Macklin Celebrini is among those who have stayed at Jim and Ellen’s house, and he has stayed with Jack, Quinn and their brother, Luke, at their place.

“We have the Olympic spirit,” Jim said. “It’s been a really enjoyable experience.”