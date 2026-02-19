Team USA exhibiting survival of fittest on and off ice heading into Olympic semis

MILAN -- The scene was striking at the Olympic Village on a rainy afternoon Thursday.

Amid a mix of athletes from all over the world -- Austria, China, France, Norway, South Korea, Mongolia and more -- Team Sweden forward Lucas Raymond rolled his suitcase out of the main gate, departing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Team USA coaches and players remained. After their dramatic 2-1 overtime win against the Swedes in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday, the Americans held a team meeting, then rested and recovered ahead of facing Team Slovakia in the semifinals Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], SN [JIP], RDS2).

“Fortunately for us, we’re still here,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said, standing outside the main gate in a U.S. Olympic team T-shirt. “But yeah, I would have a hard time wrapping my head around it if we were heading home today.”

The Americans gave a sneak peek at life in the village during these Darwinian days of single elimination in the men’s hockey tournament.

Each of their games has been at 9:10 p.m. local time, the best time for television in the United States. That means the team bus usually leaves the rink after the game at 12:45 a.m., putting them back at the village at about 1 a.m.

The Americans go to the dining hall to fuel their bodies. On Wednesday night -- or early Thursday morning, technically -- they found themselves in the dining hall with the fellow NHL players they had just eliminated.

“It’s a little weird, just with us and Sweden being the only two teams in there,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Obviously, it’s a little bit better for us after a win, but I can imagine it’s probably pretty hard for them in that situation. But it’s all part of the experience, and we’re just trying to take it all in.”