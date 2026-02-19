Team Finland Panthers ready to face Team Canada 'brothers' in Olympic semifinals

MILAN -- When Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen take the ice for Team Finland in the semifinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Friday, they will bring with them a wealth of big-game experience.
The three members of the Florida Panthers also will see some very familiar faces.
On the other team will be forwards Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand, also members of the Panthers.
But when Finland faces Team Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2) with a trip to the championship game on the line, it all goes out the window.
"We're brothers. We've been playing for years together. We've been winning together. You know, we've been through it all together," Lundell said. "But this is a different mindset. Now we're enemies. Now we're on different sides."