Team Finland Panthers ready to face Team Canada 'brothers' in Olympic semifinals

Bennett, Reinhart, Lundell and Luostarinen have been teammates in Florida since the start of the 2021-22 season. Mikkola arrived at the start of 2023-24 season and Marchand was traded to Florida last March.

Aside from Mikkola and Marchand, the other four have been to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons. Mikkola has won back-to-back Cups with the other four, and Marchand was part of last season's Cup championship.

But with the chance to win a gold medal, any ties to the Panthers go out the window for this game.

"They're unbelievable players, obviously," Mikkola said. "And it's going to be little bit a little bit weird to play against them, but in the end it's the Olympic semifinals, so you put that on the side and focus on winning the gold."

But how easy or difficult is it to do that?

Bennett said it's not hard at all.

"I think they all understand how important this is, how much we want this," Bennett said. "I mean, they are not going to take it personal or anything. You're out there going to win a hockey game and you're doing whatever it takes.

"So you can flip that switch pretty easily."

It's all part of the Olympics, Luostarinen said.

"When you're on the ice you don't really remember who you play against," Luostarinen said. "All you're doing is your own thing, and just try to try to win."