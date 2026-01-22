Josi appreciates 'trust from the organization' during path to 1,000 games with Predators

NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi will play in his 1,000th NHL game when the Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS2).
Josi will become the first Predators player to have skated all 1,000 games with the franchise. The 35-year-old defenseman was selected by the Predators in the second round (No. 38) in the 2008 NHL Draft and has 752 points (198 goals, 554 assists) in 999 games.
"It feels like a long time ago, but it doesn't," Josi said. "I feel like time flew by. Just to be able to be here for that long, I definitely never dreamed of playing 1,000 games and never dreamed of playing 1,000 games for the same team. This place means so much to me. I started my family here, had my kids here. So many great memories on the ice and with the organization. Just amazing memories and definitely very grateful that I got the trust from the organization and everyone just to be here for that long."
Josi won the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman in 2019-20 and has finished second in the voting twice (2021-22, 2023-24). He's in his ninth season as Predators captain and is Nashville's all-time leader in points.
Last season was a challenge for Josi, who missed the final 25 games because of an upper-body injury sustained Feb. 25, and during the offseason was diagnosed with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate. But he returned for the start of training camp this season with a clean bill of health, and has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 37 games while helping the Predators (23-22-4) stay in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His average ice time of 23:27 per game leads Nashville.
"He understands where the game is at and when he's needed," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "Obviously as time goes on, you can't play at a certain level all the time. He's got a pretty good knack of understanding when his game needs to be risen, and that's on both sides of the ice. It probably goes a little bit unnoticed on the defensive side because he's such an offensive player, but he realizes what the team needs and you can see he'll find a way to make that happen."