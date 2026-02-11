Nylander skates, status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

Forward also worked on 1st power-play unit prior to game against Italy

Nylander_4N-SWE_skating

© Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN -- William Nylander participated in the morning skate for Team Sweden on Wednesday, but his status is still unclear for its opener against Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"He looked good on the ice," coach Sam Hallam said after the morning skate. "He felt good before. I haven't been in the locker room yet. So I just need last check with medical staff and Willy. But [it's a] positive that he was out on the ice today."

Nylander worked on the first power-play unit with Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings, Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings.

Sweden, which is looking to win Olympic gold in men's hockey for the first time since 2006, will play the host team Italy at Santagiulia Arena (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward didn't practice on Tuesday because of what Hallam called "a maintenance thing". He did participate in Sweden's first two practices.

Nylander has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 40 games for Toronto this season. The 29-year-old missed seven games because of a groin injury sustained Jan. 15 but played in Toronto's three most recent games before the Olympic break.

Hallam said the fact that Team Italy does not have any NHL players on its roster would not impact their decision on Nylander.

"It doesn't matter who we play, we want Willy on the ice," Hallam said. "He gives us that extra offensive edge."

Hallam said if Nylander can't play, there is another NHL player ready to step in, likely Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning) or Marcus Johansson (Minnesota Wild).

"If you look at how we can build this team and the other top countries participating in this tournament, I mean one player comes out means another great player comes in," Hallam said. "So we have a group of 25 players. Everyone is going to be huge at some point in this tournament."

After the Group B opener against Italy, Sweden will play rival Team Finland on Friday and Team Slovakia the next day.

The tournament features all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

One of the most dynamic players for Sweden and in the NHL, Nylander has 664 points (280 goals, 384 assists) in 725 games, second-most among Sweden players since he entered the League in the 2015-16 season, behind Olympic teammate Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers (692 points).

Nylander, who was born in Calgary but represents Sweden, has played for the country nine times, including winning a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and a bronze in 2025, two of the four times he's played in the tournament (2019, 2022). He played in the IIHF World Under-18 Championship twice (2013, 2014), the IIHF World Junior Championship twice (2015, 2016), and also played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Nylander was one of the six players named to the preliminary roster for the Olympics last June.

"Obviously he's a huge part of our team," said forward Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings. "He's kind of that X-factor that every team wants, hopefully he's feeling good and we'll be ready to go tonight."

