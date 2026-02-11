Nylander skates, status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

MILAN -- William Nylander participated in the morning skate for Team Sweden on Wednesday, but his status is still unclear for its opener against Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"He looked good on the ice," coach Sam Hallam said after the morning skate. "He felt good before. I haven't been in the locker room yet. So I just need last check with medical staff and Willy. But [it's a] positive that he was out on the ice today."

Nylander worked on the first power-play unit with Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings, Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings.

Sweden, which is looking to win Olympic gold in men's hockey for the first time since 2006, will play the host team Italy at Santagiulia Arena (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward didn't practice on Tuesday because of what Hallam called "a maintenance thing". He did participate in Sweden's first two practices.

Nylander has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 40 games for Toronto this season. The 29-year-old missed seven games because of a groin injury sustained Jan. 15 but played in Toronto's three most recent games before the Olympic break.

Hallam said the fact that Team Italy does not have any NHL players on its roster would not impact their decision on Nylander.

"It doesn't matter who we play, we want Willy on the ice," Hallam said. "He gives us that extra offensive edge."

Hallam said if Nylander can't play, there is another NHL player ready to step in, likely Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning) or Marcus Johansson (Minnesota Wild).

"If you look at how we can build this team and the other top countries participating in this tournament, I mean one player comes out means another great player comes in," Hallam said. "So we have a group of 25 players. Everyone is going to be huge at some point in this tournament."

After the Group B opener against Italy, Sweden will play rival Team Finland on Friday and Team Slovakia the next day.