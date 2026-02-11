Pietroniro ascends from hockey nomad to Olympics with Team Italy

MILAN -- There is only one Quebec native in the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but he's not playing for Team Canada.

Phil Pietroniro is instead wearing the jersey of the host nation, Team Italy.

"I had no idea up until someone recently told me that," Pietroniro said following practice at Santagiulia Arena on Monday. "I don't feel any extra pressure being the sole Québécois at the men's tournament. I'm not thinking about all that. I'm focus on my team, and that's Italy.

"I don't really have the words to describe what I'm experiencing. I keep telling people that it's an honor and a great privilege. I'm at the Olympics. I can't believe it. It feels like being in a dream and I still haven't woken up yet. I want to make the most of this experience."

Pietroniro, born in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, is the epitome of a hockey nomad. He played for four different teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2012-15: Shawinigan, Val-d'Or, Gatineau and Victoriaville.

If the 31-year-old lacked stability during his junior career, he failed to find any on his ascent to the professional level. In 11 seasons, the undersized defenseman (5-foot-9, 176 pounds) has played in the ECHL, the Alps Hockey League in Central Europe, the Ligue Magnus in France, the Slovakian Extraliga and the Czech Extraliga. He's lived in six different cities in five different countries (Salt Lake City, United States; Asiago and Cortina, Italy; Mulhouse, France; Trencin, Slovakia; Kladno, Czechia).

"I'd never even played in Quebec before making my debut in the QMJHL," Pietroniro said with a smile. "I've been pretty much everywhere. I was born in Quebec, but I moved several times since my father (Marco) was also a hockey player. These days, I can say that I've followed in Dad's footsteps with my own crazy hockey journey."

Even upon his arrival at the Olympics, the journey had its share of surprises.

"I caught a puck in the face during our practice on Sunday, so I have more of a classic hockey player's face now with the stitches and the black eye," Pietroniro said. "But, unfortunately, we took our team photos right before that practice."