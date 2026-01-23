NHL Draft notebook: Smits looking to make impact for Latvia at Olympics

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on defenseman Alberts Smits of Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. Smits will play for Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Alberts Smits is currently the only player representing his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortino 2026 eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
It's quite an accomplishment for the 18-year-old, who will play for Team Latvia.
The defenseman is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International skaters for the 2026 draft. Smits (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), who plays for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league, could be the highest-selected Latvian player in NHL draft history.
"My biggest strength, especially in the junior level, might be my size," Smits said. "I think that I could play close to the boards pretty well. My shot is pretty good too, but I'm going to let the fans and people that watch my game judge me."