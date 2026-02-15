Slafkovsky 'more mature as a player' for Slovakia at Olympics, Gaborik says

MILAN -- Marian Gaborik was the highest Slovakia-born player chosen in the NHL Draft when the Minnesota Wild selected the forward with the No. 3 pick in 2000.

The Trencin native was overtaken by Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec at the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal. Slafkovsky, a forward, was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 1 pick. Nemec, a defenseman, was taken by the New Jersey Devils at No. 2.

Nearly four years after that draft, Gaborik, Slafkovsky and Nemec are together at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Gaborik has traded his hockey stick for a microphone, while Slafkovsky and Nemec are playing for Team Slovakia.

"Juraj is more mature as a player," Gaborik said. "You see him accomplishing big things here on the ice at the Olympic Games. He did not have this level of confidence last year or his previous seasons in the NHL.

"Four years ago (at the 2022 Beijing Olympics) he led Slovakia with seven goals, but his game was not as complete as it is now. He plays with his teammates, he controls the puck well, his defensive game is good, and he skates hard back to the bench. And he keeps his cool when he takes a hit. He doesn't respond."

Gaborik, a 2014 Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, barely stopped to take a breath before continuing his praise.

"He set the tone in Slovakia's first game against Finland (a 4-1 win on Feb. 11) by scoring the opening goal," he said. "He showed all of his hockey sense on that play. He was patient with the puck to get around the goalie and score an easy goal. A few years ago, he would have shot right away. Like I said, that's a sign of his maturity."

Through the first three games in Milan, Slafkovsky has six points (three goals, three assists) to lead Slovakia and a combined 13 points (10 goals, three assists) from Beijing, where he was named MVP with a tournament-best seven goals en route to winning bronze, the country's first Olympic medal in men's hockey.

Slovakia finished first in Group B against stiff competition including Team Sweden and Team Finland to secure a bye into the quarterfinals. The teams each had six points and Slovakia won the tiebreaker with the highest goal differential among them, Sweden and Finland in the three games those teams played against each other.

The accomplishment was a big moment.

"The Olympic Games are incredible for Slovakia," said Gaborik, 44. "I'm looking in from the outside. I like the camaraderie of the Slovakian team. (Samuel) Hlavaj is coming up big in goal, Juraj drives the offense and we have solid defensemen like (Erik) Cernak and (Martin) Fehervary. And you have Tomas Tatar as captain and young Nemec (22).

"It might be a surprise to see Slovakia atop Group B, but they earned their place in the quarterfinals. The work is far from over. They just have to maintain their pace."

Gaborik played 1,035 NHL games for the Wild, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Kings and Ottawa Senators. He's an analyst for Slovakian TV (STVR Sport) at the Milano Cortina Olympics, and follows the NHL and Slafkovsky's development with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old has taken his game to another level in his fourth season with 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games.

"I really think the sky is the limit for him," Gaborik said. "They just have to be patient with Juraj. There are always people who aren't willing to wait. Fans often make the mistake of expecting an 18-year-old to dominate right away in the NHL. You don't just snap your fingers. It's a long road. With Juraj, we see impressive progress. He's still a 21-year-old forward. He will continue to get better. I'll say it again, there is no ceiling for him."

"We had texted each other a few times in the past, but we had never met in person before Milan. I gave him my thoughts about a few things. I saw right away that he is looking to get better and open to advice. He's a good student. The Montreal Canadiens should be happy to have him."

Like Slafkovsky, Gaborik debuted as an 18-year-old.

"It must have been even more of a whirlwind for him because he was in Montreal, the biggest hockey market in the world," Gaborik said. "It's never easy for a young player in a city where hockey is a religion. He has adjusted well to that environment. He has had his share of highs and lows, but that's a part of a young player's growth. I know he put a lot of pressure on himself. He wants to succeed. He wants to become a dominant player and help his team."

Slafkovsky's coach is Martin St. Louis, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward. Gaborik benefited playing for Wild coach Jacques Lemaire, who entered the Hall of Fame with the Class of 1984 and was named one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players" in 2017.

He chuckled knowingly about the comparison.

"Juraj still has a bit of a short leash with Montreal, but that's OK," Gaborik said. "He needs to be held accountable when he makes a mistake. That's a good thing. I experienced that with Jacques Lemaire. A coach is there to guide and direct you."

It did not go unnoticed that Gaborik used the proper French pronunciation of Lemaire's last name.

"We spoke often enough that I learned to say his name properly," he said. "He wanted to teach me how to play without the puck. We had a lot of talks."

