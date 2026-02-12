Morrissey leaves Canada victory against Czechia with undisclosed injury

MILAN -- Josh Morrissey went to Team Canada's dressing room with an undisclosed injury early in the second period and did not return during a 5-0 win against Team Czechia in the Group A opening game for each team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday.

Canada coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on the status of the Winnipeg Jets defenseman after the game.

Cooper hadn't yet returned to Canada's dressing room when he addressed the media in the mixed zone.

"The locker room is a long way away so we have no chance to see him," Cooper said. "I haven't been back."

Canada was still able to use three defense pairs because teams are allowed to dress 20 skaters; Canada had Thomas Harley in the lineup and the Dallas Stars defenseman played 20:35 with Morrissey limited to 7:10 of ice time.

Canada's next game is against Team Switzerland on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC). Travis Sanheim, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, could enter the lineup if Morrissey is unable to play.

"I didn't see what happened, but I hope he's all right, obviously," Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. "That's difficult. We all want to be out there on the ice. Just hoping he's all right."

Morrissey has 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games with the Jets this season.

He also played for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, but an illness prevented him from suiting up for the final game, a 3-2 overtime win against Team USA.

