Team USA Olympic hockey jerseys unveiled

1st games with NHL players since 2014 to take place February in Milan, Italy

USA white blue jerseys

By NHL.com
Team USA unveiled its men's and women's hockey jerseys for the for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the 2026 Winter Paralympics on Wednesday, showing off the red, white and blue on national television.

The jerseys were unveiled by two-time sled hockey gold medalist Jack Wallace on NBC's "Today" show.

The "home" jersey is blue and has USA in red letters with white outlines in a downward diagonal line. The "away" jersey is white with USA in blue letters and red outlines, also in a downward diagonal line.

Each jersey has a USA shield on the right shoulder and the words "LAND OF THE FREE HOME OF THE BRAVE" written in the back collar.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22.

The United States, which hasn't won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid, New York, opens play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. ET).

Six players were named to the men's preliminary roster on June 16: Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins).

Final rosters are due on Dec. 31 with an official announcement to be made in early January.

