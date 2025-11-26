Team USA Olympic hockey jerseys unveiled

Team USA unveiled its men's and women's hockey jerseys for the for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the 2026 Winter Paralympics on Wednesday, showing off the red, white and blue on national television.

The jerseys were unveiled by two-time sled hockey gold medalist Jack Wallace on NBC's "Today" show.

The "home" jersey is blue and has USA in red letters with white outlines in a downward diagonal line. The "away" jersey is white with USA in blue letters and red outlines, also in a downward diagonal line.

Each jersey has a USA shield on the right shoulder and the words "LAND OF THE FREE HOME OF THE BRAVE" written in the back collar.