Maroon talks Lightning, Stadium Series, retirement in Q&A

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week we feature Patrick Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion now working in different roles in retirement.
Patrick Maroon played for the Tampa Bay Lightning the first time they appeared outdoors. When they defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in the Stadium Series on Feb. 26, 2022, they had about 25,000 fans among the 68,619 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League.
That's one reason he can't wait for Sunday. The Lightning will host an outdoor game for the first time when they face the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).
"I'm excited to see these Boston fans come in and be like, 'Wow, Tampa is a hockey town,'" he said. "I say it all the time: I think it's more of a hockey town than a football town."
Maroon retired after last season, finishing with 323 points (126 goals, 197 assists) in 848 games for the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Lightning, Minnesota Wild, Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks from 2011-25. He won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, and Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. He also played outdoors for the Ducks in 2014, the Oilers in 2016 and the Blackhawks last season.
The 37-year-old will still be in the middle of the action this weekend.
He'll be the grand marshal for the 2026 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday, leading a parade down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa as the beloved annual event intertwines with the outdoor game. He'll also appear on NHL Network on Saturday and Sunday before watching an outdoor game as a spectator for the first time.
He spoke to NHL.com about outdoor games, life in retirement and the Lightning.
You played outdoors in very different venues -- Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Wrigley Field in Chicago. Other than winning the Cup, where do those memories rank?
"They're up there. Probably top five. As players, we get up for these events. You're playing in front of 60,000 fans, and they really do put on a great show. My first one was Dodger Stadium. I never thought I would play a hockey game in Dodger Stadium.
"It's exciting. I know there's two points on the line any time you play these outdoor games, but it's just the whole experience and being a part of it, how special it is, playing outside. Usually they're in cold weather, but I've had the opportunity to play in Dodger Stadium, Nashville, Chicago and the Heritage Classic, so a lot of different feels. I was lucky enough to play in some great places with a lot of history."
It was 62 degrees Fahrenheit at face-off when you played in L.A., but the high in Tampa on Sunday is 47, so it could be colder than when you played in Winnipeg, where it was 50. Can you believe this is happening in Tampa?
"I'm looking forward to watching a great game. I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans interact and doing everything outside the stadium. I'm just looking forward to watching everyone's reaction, for that natural response of like, 'Man, this is the best day ever.'
"That's what the experience is supposed to be about. Is it going to be hard to see? Yeah, they're going to look like minions out there, but it's all about the experience and being a part of it.
"I know the Florida Panthers just [hosted the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2], and now Tampa. Who would have thought in 2026 the NHL would have brought an outdoor game to Miami and Tampa? Really cool experience for the fan base and for Boston fans to come down and experience the whole deal.
"I know Boston has played in [five] of them, but this is one of probably many for Tampa Bay. I think they'll get another one."