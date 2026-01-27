Stadium Series field design to have pirate theme for Bruins-Lightning

NEW YORK – Tampa’s rich pirate history will be the theme for the field design and the game presentation for the highly anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the Feb. 1 outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS; NHL in ASL on ESPN+, Sportsnet+).

In the rendering the NHL unveiled today, the rink will sit atop a treasure map dotted with hockey-themed landmarks, paths and clues in celebration of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

As part of the NHL’s transformation of Raymond James Stadium, the NHL treasure map will cover the entire field. The end zones will become “Boston Harbor” and the “Tampa Bay” featuring Bear’s Den, Guentzel’s Grotto, Cross Check Cape and Slapshot Shoals, Lightning Lagoon, Brayden’s Point of No Return, Thunderbug Cove, Vinik’s Voyage and Hedman Reef. Surrounding the rink are remains of shipwrecks, sea creatures and, in a nod to the city’s biggest annual event, floats from the Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates.

A wooden dock located between Lord Stanley Point and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will serve as the stage for GRAMMY Award-winning country music star Tim McGraw, who will headline the first intermission presented by Ticketmaster.

The U.S. National Anthem will be performed by GRAMMY-nominated, multi-instrumentalist and PLATINUM-selling artist Hunter Hayes. Hayes is an embodiment of a musician that embraces evolution and redefines boundaries. The Louisiana native has amassed over 3 billion global on-demand streams since his debut, with seven singles achieving gold and 10x PLATINUM certifications.

The National Anthem Deaf Performer is Ivan Jarama as part of the NHL’s partnership with P-X-P. The U.S. flag will be unfurled by local service members and veterans. The University of South Florida Naval ROTC Color Guard will present colors.

All in-game entertainment will be produced by NHL Entertainment, with NHL President, Events & Content Steve Mayer serving as executive producer.

This year’s NHL Stadium Series is the most complex and ambitious outdoor game to date. To combat the challenge an open-air stadium in Florida presents for an outdoor game, the NHL has built the regulation-size rink inside a steel-framed, air-conditioned structure to protect it from the elements. Spanning 34 feet high, 125 feet wide and 240 feet long, the state-of-the-art tent - will be dismantled before the teams face off in prime time.