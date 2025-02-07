NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

The spotlight usually shines brightest on key positions for marquee sports franchises, and the goalie of the Toronto Maple Leafs is a title that is always under intense pressure and scrutiny.

Facing the longest Stanley Cup drought in history (57 years entering this season), the Maple Leafs are splitting the spotlight role between two goalies. Anthony Stolarz, who signed with Toronto in the offseason after winning a championship with the Florida Panthers last season, and Joseph Woll, who had a strong rookie performance for the Maple Leafs last season, have formed arguably the best goalie tandem in the NHL this season when healthy.

The Maple Leafs, despite Stolarz missing nearly two months because of a knee injury, have the identical number of standings points through 54 games this season (68 points; 33-19-2) as they did last season (68 points; 30-16-8). The duo of Stolarz, who stopped 26 of 27 shots faced in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday in his first start since Dec. 12, and Woll have the Maple Leafs ranked eighth in team save percentage (.902) after being tied for 23rd in the category last season (.893).

The Maple Leafs sit firmly in Stanley Cup Playoff position, trailing the Panthers by one point for the Atlantic Division lead, and have the second-best points percentage in the Eastern Conference (.630) behind the Washington Capitals (.731). The performance of Toronto’s goalies through shot location metrics, along with Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube’s impact on the defense and structure have the Maple Leafs looking as formidable as they have since the last time they won multiple rounds in a single postseason (2004).

Here are five key EDGE metrics surrounding the Maple Leafs’ goalie tandem:

1. High-danger and long-range save percentages

Per NHL EDGE stats, the Maple Leafs goalies have a high-danger save percentage that ranks seventh in the League (.822), much improved compared to last season (.803; 17th). Toronto also ranks in the top 10 in long-range save percentage (.976; ninth) this season. Toronto is one of three teams to rank in the top 10 in save percentage from both high-danger and long-range areas (others: Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders).

While Woll has been solid against long-range shots (.960 long-range save percentage), Stolarz has been nearly perfect on shots from that area. In fact, the lone goal he allowed in Thursday’s return to action was the first he has allowed from long-range this season. His .991 long-range save percentage (112 saves on 113 shots) ranks in the League’s 91st percentile.

2. High-danger shots on goal allowed

The Maple Leafs have allowed 377 high-danger shots on goal this season, 70 fewer than they had allowed at this same point last season (447). The Maple Leafs have allowed 15 fewer goals through 54 games this season than last season, clearly a result of them giving up fewer quality scoring chances.

3. Midrange save percentage

Per NHL EDGE stats, Woll ranks fourth among qualifying goalies in midrange save percentage (.916). Woll has outperformed Stolarz in that category, but the latter’s midrange save percentage (.901) is still better than the League average (.889).

Individually, Stolarz (.929 save percentage, 2.08 goals-against average) leads all goalies in save percentage (minimum 15 games) this season and trails only reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (2.04) in goals-against average. Stolarz is on pace to have the best save percentage by a Maple Leafs goalie in a single season since Hockey Hall of Famer Jacques Plante in 1970-71 (.944 in 40 games).

Woll (.909 save percentage, 2.67 save percentage) won 11 of his 18 starts while Stolarz was injured and has already eclipsed his rookie totals in starts (28 this season), wins (19) and saves (756). Woll’s win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday was the 40th of his career (65th appearance), the fewest appearances to reach 40 wins among goalies to debut with Toronto.

4. Consistency and holding leads

Both Stolarz (72.3 percent; 93rd percentile) and Woll (53.6 percent; 51st percentile) have had greater than .900 save percentage in the majority of their starts. Dependable goaltending has allowed the Maple Leafs to hold onto their leads in the third period; Toronto is 23-0-0 when leading after two periods this season, the most wins without a loss in that scenario in the League.

5. Goal differential

In terms of goal support, Woll and Stolarz each have strong differentials. Through 29 games, Woll has a plus-18 goal differential (79th percentile) and differential per 60 minutes of 0.63 (79th percentile). Through 18 games, Stolarz has a plus-13 goal differential (71st percentile) and differential per 60 minutes of 0.75 (81st percentile).

The combination of stronger play in the defensive zone, the perennial elite forward core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares and two goalies playing at an elite level has the Maple Leafs bringing a different style of play that could finally translate to more postseason success.

---

More: NHL EDGE stats player, goalie, team comparisons