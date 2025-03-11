NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky Trade Deadline movers to watch

Stankoven, Norris, Knight bring upside in advanced metrics to new teams

Stankoven for EDGE 31125

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at three sneaky NHL Trade Deadline movers who can become high-impact players with their new teams.

---

Logan Stankoven, F, CAR

The 22-year-old rookie, who was playing mostly in a bottom-six role with the Dallas Stars prior to the trade, scored a power-play goal in his Carolina Hurricanes debut and played on the top line and first power-play unit with forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. Stankoven had inconsistent usage and production this season with Dallas but is still tied for fifth among rookies in points (30 in 60 games) and tied for second in his class in shots on goal (150) behind Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (186; No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Stankoven has been a standout in shots on goal by location this season, ranking in the 80th percentile or better in all three categories, and is a candidate to be a difference-maker for the Hurricanes down the stretch and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

• High-danger shots on goal: 42 (81st percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 52 (89th percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 13 (82nd percentile)

Stankoven has scored eight of his 10 goals this season from high-danger areas and is due for better shooting fortunes from midrange areas (no midrange goals despite 52 midrange SOG).

Josh Norris, F, BUF

The 25-year-old center has overcome having three shoulder injuries earlier in his NHL career and has high upside with the Buffalo Sabres given his early lineup placement; he is playing on the top line and first power play with elite goal scorer Tage Thompson (0.58 goals per game; fourth in League) and also brings exposure to wings JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch in different situations. Norris assisted on Thompson’s game-winning goal in Buffalo’s upset victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Norris has scored 20 goals in 55 games this season and had an NHL career-high 35 in 66 games for the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 season. While the Senators improved on the other side of the Norris trade with forward Dylan Cozens, Norris brings a ton of speed to the Sabres offense and has excelled in shots on goal and goals by location among forwards:

• Top skating speed: 23.76 mph (98th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 172 (95th percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 45 (83rd percentile)
• High-danger goals: 10 (83rd percentile)
• Midrange goals: 8 (90th percentile)

EDM@BUF: Thompson rips in a wrister for second goal of the game

Spencer Knight, G, CHI

The 23-year-old goalie is 2-1-0 with a .941 save percentage over his first three games with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks and has been especially efficient facing the most-difficult shots; per NHL EDGE stats, Knight has stopped 30 of 32 high-danger shots faced with his new team for a .938 high-danger save percentage. For context, the NHL leader in high-danger save percentage among qualifying goalies is Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (.853); Knight ranks in the 84th percentile in the category this season (.829; League average: .806).

Even after Seth Jones was traded to the Florida Panthers in the deal to acquire Knight, the Blackhawks could play spoiler down the stretch and have two young building blocks on defense in front of him; Alex Vlasic and Artyom Levshunov (No. 2 pick in 2024 NHL Draft; three shots on goal, 20:55 in NHL debut Monday). Vlasic is taking on a bigger role after the departure of Jones and is an EDGE stats standout among defensemen in the following categories:

• Top skating speed: 22.80 mph (91st percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 61 (91st percentile)
• Total skating distance: 212.27 miles (95th percentile)
• Top shot speed: 101.92 mph (99th percentile; fifth at position)

---

More: NHL EDGE stats Player Comparisons

Related Content

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL EDGE

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

EDGE stats: Rantanen trade makes Stars front-runners for Stanley Cup

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

EDGE stats: Young core elevating Ducks into contention

NHL EDGE stats: Jones’ outlook after trade to Panthers

EDGE stats: Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

EDGE stats: Binnington’s heroics in Canada’s 4 Nations championship

5 key EDGE stats for United States vs. Canada

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

NHL EDGE stats: Miller’s outlook after trade to Rangers

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons for Islanders resurgence

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games