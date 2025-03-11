NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky Trade Deadline movers to watch

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at three sneaky NHL Trade Deadline movers who can become high-impact players with their new teams.

Logan Stankoven, F, CAR

The 22-year-old rookie, who was playing mostly in a bottom-six role with the Dallas Stars prior to the trade, scored a power-play goal in his Carolina Hurricanes debut and played on the top line and first power-play unit with forwards Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. Stankoven had inconsistent usage and production this season with Dallas but is still tied for fifth among rookies in points (30 in 60 games) and tied for second in his class in shots on goal (150) behind Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (186; No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Stankoven has been a standout in shots on goal by location this season, ranking in the 80th percentile or better in all three categories, and is a candidate to be a difference-maker for the Hurricanes down the stretch and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

• High-danger shots on goal: 42 (81st percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 52 (89th percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 13 (82nd percentile)

Stankoven has scored eight of his 10 goals this season from high-danger areas and is due for better shooting fortunes from midrange areas (no midrange goals despite 52 midrange SOG).

Josh Norris, F, BUF

The 25-year-old center has overcome having three shoulder injuries earlier in his NHL career and has high upside with the Buffalo Sabres given his early lineup placement; he is playing on the top line and first power play with elite goal scorer Tage Thompson (0.58 goals per game; fourth in League) and also brings exposure to wings JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch in different situations. Norris assisted on Thompson’s game-winning goal in Buffalo’s upset victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Norris has scored 20 goals in 55 games this season and had an NHL career-high 35 in 66 games for the Ottawa Senators during the 2021-22 season. While the Senators improved on the other side of the Norris trade with forward Dylan Cozens, Norris brings a ton of speed to the Sabres offense and has excelled in shots on goal and goals by location among forwards:

• Top skating speed: 23.76 mph (98th percentile)

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 172 (95th percentile)

• High-danger shots on goal: 45 (83rd percentile)

• High-danger goals: 10 (83rd percentile)

• Midrange goals: 8 (90th percentile)