NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons

Lightning defenseman hits 102.40 mph in win against Wild

Darren-Raddysh

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director

The hardest shot speed in an NHL game through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data was reached Thursday when Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh hit 102.40 miles per hour in a 7-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

It was also the hardest recorded shot on goal through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data.

The 27-year-old’s attempt eclipsed the previous hardest shot recorded by NHL EDGE data, a 101.95 shot from St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko that reached 101.95 mph on March 22, 2022.

Lightning center Brayden Point entered the offensive zone and passed the puck back to Raddysh, who ripped a long-range one-timer from the right point with 8:19 remaining in the first period. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made a blocker save on the record-breaking shot.

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas previously had the hardest shot of this season (101.69 mph) in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 1. Gudas also had the hardest shot attempt in an NHL game last season (101.71) while playing for the Florida Panthers in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 16, 2023.

Raddysh, who was undrafted, had an assist and two shots on goal in the victory and now has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists) with two power-play points and eight shots on goal in the span.

With defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) out since Dec. 19, Raddysh is providing important depth for Tampa Bay, which is tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference (23-17-5; 51 points).

