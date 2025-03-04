NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at five advanced stats standouts who could be moved before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 at 3 p.m. ET.
EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline
Rantanen, Nelson, Donato have strong advanced metrics, can become free agents after this season
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images / Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images / Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Mikko Rantanen, F, CAR
The Carolina Hurricanes forward, who was already traded by the Colorado Avalanche earlier this season, can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the 28-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:
Top skating speed: 22.89 (81st percentile)
Total skating distance: 193.00 miles (95th percentile)
Top shot speed: 92.09 (89th percentile)
High-danger shots on goal: 45 (85th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 68 (96th percentile)
Midrange goals: 10 (96th percentile; just outside League’s top 10)
Long-range shots on goal: 13 (84th percentile among forwards)
Offensive zone time percentage: 47.7 (97th percentile; just outside top 10 forwards)
Brock Nelson, F, NYI
The New York Islanders forward can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the 33-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:
20-plus mph speed bursts: 128 (89th percentile)
Total skating Distance: 199.31 miles (97th percentile)
High-danger shots on goal: 52 (91st percentile)
High-danger goals: 10 (84th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 68 (96th percentile)
Midrange goals: 8 (91st percentile)
Ryan Donato, F, CHI
The Chicago Blackhawks forward can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the 28-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:
Top even-strength skating distance game: 3.68 miles (96th percentile)
High-danger goals: 12 (90th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 49 (89th percentile)
Midrange goals: 8 (91st percentile)
Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, SEA
The Seattle Kraken forward can become an unrestricted free agent after next season (2025-26). Per NHL EDGE stats, the 29-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:
Total power-play skating distance: 19.56 miles (80th percentile)
Average shot speed: 62.33 mph (88th percentile)
High-danger goals: 11 (87th percentile)
Midrange shots on goal: 41 (84th percentile)
Long-range shots on goal: 24 (97th percentile among forwards; just outside top 10 at position)
Jason Zucker, F, BUF
The Buffalo Sabres forward can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the 33-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:
High-danger shots on goal: 44 (84th percentile)
High-danger goals: 16 (97th percentile; just outside League’s top 10)
Offensive zone time percentage: 44.6 (82nd percentile)
