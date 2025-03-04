EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Mikko Rantanen, F, CAR

The Carolina Hurricanes forward, who was already traded by the Colorado Avalanche earlier this season, can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the 28-year-old ranks highly in the following categories:

Top skating speed: 22.89 (81st percentile)

Total skating distance: 193.00 miles (95th percentile)

Top shot speed: 92.09 (89th percentile)

High-danger shots on goal: 45 (85th percentile)

Midrange shots on goal: 68 (96th percentile)

Midrange goals: 10 (96th percentile; just outside League’s top 10)

Long-range shots on goal: 13 (84th percentile among forwards)

Offensive zone time percentage: 47.7 (97th percentile; just outside top 10 forwards)