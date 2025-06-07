2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

BUFFALO -- Hi, everyone. It's been a great week here for the NHL Scouting Combine.

I got into town last Sunday, and my roommate was (defenseman) Kashawn Aitcheson (of Barrie of the OHL). We definitely competed on the ice, we battled. But we have the same agent so we see each other around there sometimes. On the ice, the stuff is probably different than when you see us in the rooms. He's a great kid, he works really hard.

I had 19 interviews with teams. (The) Montreal (Canadiens) pushed me, they had some difficult questions. One of them, they asked me what kind of animal would I be off the ice and on the ice. Off the ice, I said a German Shepherd, just like a loyal friend, always there to talk to. And then on the ice, I said a wolf. It's kind of a pack mentality. When they want to hunt, they hunt.

I felt like I had some good interviews also with (the) Chicago (Blackhawks), Utah (Mammoth), Philadelphia (Flyers), Nashville (Predators). I just went into those interviews trying to be myself. You go in there, you feel like they're interested, and you hope in a couple weeks one of those teams picks you.

I also had dinners with Utah and Philadelphia. Those were good times also. I got to learn about those organizations and I felt like they got to learn about me. It's pretty good, but at the end of the day you don't know what's going to happen on draft day. You could have some dinners with some teams, or you might not have some dinners and they pick you. You look at last year, I know (the) Anaheim (Ducks) didn't have a dinner meeting with (forward) Beckett Sennecke, and then he ends up going third overall. So you never really know what could happen on draft day.

I had the Vo2 bike test Friday, and I actually did better than I thought. I didn't get to practice or anything so I kind of came in here cold and I didn't really know how it was going to go. But I just was going to push and do my best. That's what I think I did. It was different with the mask on. And definitely the last minute there is tough, but you just give it your all until they take you off the bike.

The testing Saturday went well. It's different when you walk into the room. You're working out in front of probably 50-100 scouts and GMs. But it's fun. I enjoy that pressure. I enjoy the people watching you. I'm going out there and I'm giving it my all. I'm not trying to impress anyone. I'm just going to go out there and compete as hard as I can. So that's what I tried to do today.

I thought I exceeded my expectations on a couple of the tests. I didn't know how good I was going to do with the pull-ups. I ended up getting eight and I'm pretty happy with that. As a big, long boy like me, I feel like that's pretty good.

I knew the Wingate bike test was going to be difficult. You've just got to go give it your all. You're going to give it your all until your legs stop moving. That's what I tried to do.

I'm heading home Saturday night but I'll be right back in the gym Monday. I've got a big summer ahead if I do want to make the NHL next year. So I'm going to get to work. These next two weeks, I'm going to take some time to myself. Work out, do all that, but I'm excited for the draft. I'm going to get picked by a team that likes me as a player and a person. And at the end of day, I'm going to get picked and I'll be able to celebrate with my family. So it's going to be pretty special.

Thanks for reading, and I'll talk to you next from Los Angeles.