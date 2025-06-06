2025 NHL Draft prospects talk comparable players in League

The 2025 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and stories.

BUFFALO -- The reality is setting in for Matthew Schaefer.

In less than three weeks, the defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League will learn his fate in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater.

"Everything goes by super fast and I feel as you get more and more close, it feels more real," Schaefer said during an NHL Scouting Combine prospect media availability at LECOM Harborcenter on Friday. "You’ve got to take it one step at a time, day by day, and just enjoy the process."

The first round of the draft will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and Rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick, the San Jose Sharks own the No. 2 choice, and the Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 3 selection.

Schaefer, the projected No. 1 pick, was one of six prospects made available to provide insight on their season and offer up their best NHL-comparable players. He was joined by center Michael Misa of Saginaw (OHL), center James Hagens of Boston College (NCAA), center Jake O'Brien of Brantford (OHL), and center Anton Frondell and right wing Victor Eklund of Djurgarden (Sweden).

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, certainly opened some eyes despite playing just 17 regular-season games with Erie this season. He likens his style to a pair of exceptionally skilled NHL defensemen: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars).

"I love watching Makar and Heiskanen, both smooth-skating defensemen," Schaefer said. "I don't think there's a guy I really model my game after. I also love watching Chris Tanev (Toronto Maple Leafs) on the penalty kill, block shots, kill penalties. I want to be that defenseman that can play all over the ice, wherever the coach needs me. If it's penalty kill, power play ... I just want to be that guy that goes out there and works as hard as I can."