New film tracks McKenna's journey to become projected No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

Big moments in McKenna's season are shown, from his "forks down" gesture during the season-opening weekend at Arizona State, to some inconsistent play that marked the first half of his season, to things getting back on track after helping Canada win the bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But there also was a trip home to Whitehorse that allowed McKenna to spend time with his family, especially his grandfather, Joe Mason. It's Mason's background as a survivor of First Nations residential schools that gives McKenna perspective.

"Knowing he could go through all that stuff and still get to where he's at today, I can't take anything for granted," McKenna said. "If I've got something going on in my life that's hard, I know it's nothing compared to what he's gone through. Been a huge motivator for me, especially when times are hard."

Chase said his biggest takeaway from his year with McKenna was how prepared he is for the next step in his hockey journey. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5 and hold the No. 1 pick in 2026 draft, which could potentially put McKenna in an even brighter spotlight than he already is.

But as the film shows how McKenna was able to handle the criticism this season, Chase said he's confident McKenna will handle whatever comes next.

"I think (World Juniors) was the point of the year where he understood which volume dial to turn up and which ones to turn down," Chase said. "I think it takes young people time to do that. I think it takes, not just young people, it takes athletes years to do that. And I think Gavin, because of who he is and because of who he's been for the last five years and the attention on him, he's learned that skill way before other athletes do. And I think that's really huge, especially talking about going to the NHL to some of the markets that are in a position to land him at the top of the draft."