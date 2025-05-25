Darche making most of 2nd career, hired as Islanders general manager 

MONTREAL -- In the end, Mathieu Darche missed the 2012 steak dinner that he was instrumental in setting up, and the raincheck has yet to be claimed.

Hired as general manager and executive vice president of the New York Islanders on Friday, Darche will bring a carnivorous appetite and strong credentials to his new job.

The Islanders will formally introduce him to the media at a news conference on Thursday.

Darche took his 2000 McGill University commerce degree, majoring in marketing and international business, into the NHL as a player and most recently as assistant GM and director of hockey operations with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Under GM Julien BriseBois, he helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.