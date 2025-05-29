Darche focused on making Islanders 'winning organization'

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Mathieu Darche knows the job he's been hired to do and the importance of bringing the New York Islanders back to prominence.

The 48-year-old is also aware of the history of the franchise he has been handed the keys to.

"I grew up in Montreal, I was born in (19)76, my first memories of watching hockey was the Islanders winning every Stanley Cup," the new general manager said at his introductory press conference at UBS Arena on Thursday.

The Islanders won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83. They nearly won for the fifth straight season, losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the 1984 Cup Final.

But they haven't been back there since; the closest they came was back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round, including Game 7 in 2021. Darche was Tampa Bay's director of hockey operations at the time for the two Stanley Cup championships before being promoted to assistant GM under Julien BriseBois in 2022.

"I still remember that Game 6 at the (Nassau) Coliseum (in 2021) when (former Islanders forward) Anthony Beauvillier scored in overtime and how loud that building was, nevermind all the beers being thrown on the ice everywhere," Darche said. "It's an unbelievable fan base. I'm really, really excited.

"I told (BriseBois) next time we play in the conference final, (the result's) going to be the other way around."

It's that enthusiasm that won over Islanders ownership. John Collins, who spearheaded the interview process and sat beside Darche at the podium Thursday, is confident Darche is the right person to replace Hall of Famer Lou Lamoriello. The Islanders announced April 22 that Lamoriello's contract would not be renewed.

"The more time you spend with Mathieu, the more you like Mathieu," Collins said. "It's authentic. … We're committed to making sure he has every resource to be successful."

Darche has already gotten to work. He met with Patrick Roy last weekend and announced Thursday that Roy will return as coach next season, but without assistants John MacLean and Tommy Albelin. Assistant Benoit Derosiers will be retained. The Islanders (35-35-12) missed the playoffs, finishing nine points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Bridgeport, the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, will have a new coaching staff after it finished last in the league standings (15-50-7).

"I think this team could have been a playoff team, should have been a playoff team," Darche said. "Do we have work to do? Of course we do. This summer, that's going to be my focus. Obviously, the focus right now is on the draft coming up."