Grandfather proud of player, person McKenna has become on way to 2026 Draft

That background has given McKenna perspective.

"Knowing he could go through all that stuff and still get to where he's at today, I can't take anything for granted," McKenna said. "If I've got something going on in my life that's hard, I know it's nothing compared to what he's gone through. Been a huge motivator for me, especially when times are hard."

For Mason, it always has mattered that his grandchildren understood the deeper story behind their family’s path as members of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation.

"Many First Nation communities share deep historic experiences and values," he said. "Today, due to the dedication of many, Tr’ondëk is self-governing and the cultures and traditions are thriving."

Those experiences became life lessons for Gavin and his sisters, Madison and Kasey. Mason wanted his grandchildren to grow up grounded in something bigger than the moment, bigger even than hockey.

"For me, it's important my grandchildren express the shared values of respect for the family, the community and the land, and to be caring and grateful for what they have," Mason said.

Gavin said those lessons became a source of strength during difficult moments at Penn State, when the grind of college hockey and life away from home in Whitehorse tested him. Hearing that means everything to Mason.

"I'm very proud of Gavin and the resilience he has shown," Mason said. "Life will always have its ups and downs, but it's how you handle them, learn from them, and move forward that matters."