Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com

With so many talented players on the 44-man All-Star roster, picking the final two participants is no easy task.

To help in the voting process, we asked several members of the NHL.com staff who they would pick to fill out the roster for the skills competition.

Here are their answers.

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers -- The forward has broken out in a big way in 2023-24, with his 31 goals second in the NHL to Auston Matthews (33). I think that should be celebrated. He may not be the biggest name, but he’s having one of the biggest seasons.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators -- If you’re looking for pure entertainment value, how can you not include a Tkachuk? Imagine importing brother Matthew of the Panthers, who did not make the All-Star Game, to be his advisor on the side. That would be worth $1 million right there.

Nick Cotsonika, Columnist

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins -- The Penguins’ captain is known for his all-around skills, not one dominant skill, so this decathlon-like format could showcase what makes him great. He’s also a Canadian hero, and the event is in Toronto.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks -- He leads NHL defensemen with 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists). He’s got to compete against his brother Jack, a center for the New Jersey Devils, and Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson.

Bill Douglas, staff writer

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes -- Like Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Aho doesn’t get a lot of national media attention. Aho has the ability and the numbers (15 goals, 33 assists in 39 games) and it would be great to see him against the rest of the NHL’s young guns in the skills events.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- He’s shown he has the speed, defeating Connor McDavid for fastest skater in 2020, and he’s shown what he can do with a puck as a playmaker with 45 points (12 goals, 33 assists in 41 games). He’s the total package for a skills competition.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- The forward defeated McDavid to win the fastest skater in 2020, so it would be fun to see him take on McDavid and the rest of the field in that event. He’d also excel in the stick handling and passing challenge.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes -- The forward is one of the most complete and underrated players in the NHL. Competing in the All-Star Skills would give him an opportunity to demonstrate all his talents.

Mike Morreale, staff writer

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- An elite skater with the puck dazzles with his moves in the offensive end. I'd like to see him given a chance to showcase that speed, playmaking or shooting accuracy.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals -- Whenever you think about Wilson, you think of an intimidator. He's tough, physical and relentless. So, who wouldn't want to see him in this type of setting to reveal some of that hidden skill set?