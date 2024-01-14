Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com

The field for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is almost finalized.
Ten of the 12 participants were named by the NHL on Saturday. Forwards David Pastrnakof the Boston Bruins, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks join defenseman Cale Makar of the Avalanche.
The fans have the last word on the final two players in online voting through Jan. 18.
Votes can be logged at NHL.com/vote, where fans will be permitted to select up to two skaters per online ballot, choosing from the current roster of All-Star skaters. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Interactive ballots are available in eight languages -- English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish. Fans can also vote on the NHL.com app and on X.
The 12 players will compete for a $1 million winner-take-all prize in the All-Star Skills on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). It is part of NHL All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, which includes NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, the Skills competition and the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.
The $1 million (USD) prize will be awarded to the All-Star that accumulates the most points over eight skills events, which include Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting, Honda NHL One-On-One (top 8 point-earners), and Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners).