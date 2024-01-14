Final 2024 All-Star Skills participants debated by NHL.com

Eichel of Vegas, Islanders’ Barzal, Aho of Hurricanes among picks for last 2 spots to compete

The field for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is almost finalized.

Ten of the 12 participants were named by the NHL on Saturday. Forwards David Pastrnakof the Boston Bruins, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks join defenseman Cale Makar of the Avalanche.

The fans have the last word on the final two players in online voting through Jan. 18.
 
Votes can be logged at NHL.com/vote, where fans will be permitted to select up to two skaters per online ballot, choosing from the current roster of All-Star skaters. Each fan can cast a maximum of 10 ballots per 24-hour period. Interactive ballots are available in eight languages -- English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish. Fans can also vote on the NHL.com app and on X.

The 12 players will compete for a $1 million winner-take-all prize in the All-Star Skills on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). It is part of NHL All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, which includes NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, the Skills competition and the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The $1 million (USD) prize will be awarded to the All-Star that accumulates the most points over eight skills events, which include Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting, Honda NHL One-On-One (top 8 point-earners), and Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners).

NHL ASG skills fan vote

With so many talented players on the 44-man All-Star roster, picking the final two participants is no easy task.

To help in the voting process, we asked several members of the NHL.com staff who they would pick to fill out the roster for the skills competition.

Here are their answers.

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers -- The forward has broken out in a big way in 2023-24, with his 31 goals second in the NHL to Auston Matthews (33). I think that should be celebrated. He may not be the biggest name, but he’s having one of the biggest seasons.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators -- If you’re looking for pure entertainment value, how can you not include a Tkachuk? Imagine importing brother Matthew of the Panthers, who did not make the All-Star Game, to be his advisor on the side. That would be worth $1 million right there.

Nick Cotsonika, Columnist

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins -- The Penguins’ captain is known for his all-around skills, not one dominant skill, so this decathlon-like format could showcase what makes him great. He’s also a Canadian hero, and the event is in Toronto.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks -- He leads NHL defensemen with 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists). He’s got to compete against his brother Jack, a center for the New Jersey Devils, and Canucks teammate Elias Pettersson.

Bill Douglas, staff writer

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes -- Like Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Aho doesn’t get a lot of national media attention. Aho has the ability and the numbers (15 goals, 33 assists in 39 games) and it would be great to see him against the rest of the NHL’s young guns in the skills events.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- He’s shown he has the speed, defeating Connor McDavid for fastest skater in 2020, and he’s shown what he can do with a puck as a playmaker with 45 points (12 goals, 33 assists in 41 games). He’s the total package for a skills competition.

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- The forward defeated McDavid to win the fastest skater in 2020, so it would be fun to see him take on McDavid and the rest of the field in that event. He’d also excel in the stick handling and passing challenge.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes -- The forward is one of the most complete and underrated players in the NHL. Competing in the All-Star Skills would give him an opportunity to demonstrate all his talents.

Mike Morreale, staff writer

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders -- An elite skater with the puck dazzles with his moves in the offensive end. I'd like to see him given a chance to showcase that speed, playmaking or shooting accuracy.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals -- Whenever you think about Wilson, you think of an intimidator. He's tough, physical and relentless. So, who wouldn't want to see him in this type of setting to reveal some of that hidden skill set?

Learn more about the new format for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens -- This is a young man’s league, right? And the 24-year-old is one of the top young men in the NHL. Suzuki is on pace to equal or better last season’s numbers, so let’s showcase his abilities on a grand stage.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights -- Anytime a player bats 1.000 in the postseason, winning the Stanley Cup in his first trip to the playoffs, needs to be celebrated. Eichel has shown plenty of skill in his career and deserves a go in the competition.

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights -- He hoisted the Stanley Cup in the spring, so why not give him a chance to skate away with the $1 million prize for the Skills competition?

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres -- Why should the forwards have all the fun? Sure, Cale Makar of the Avalanche is already in the Skills, but let’s put another extremely talented defenseman in there and also give the fans who make the drive from Buffalo to Toronto a cheering interest?

Shawn Roarke, senior director of editorial

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks -- I am a sucker for a good story, and Vatrano is among the best stories of All-Star Weekend. The 29-year-old is on his fourth team, but he is far more skilled than the credit people give him and he can show that on this stage.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues -- This forward is super skilled and just coming into his own. Why not let the hockey world know what fans in St. Louis already do? Plus, Thomas will bring some personality to the affair, which is always a plus. 

Dan Rosen, staff writer

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks -- He can compete against his brother Jack of the New Jersey Devils. He can compete against his teammate, Elias Pettersson. He can compete against arguably his best competition for the Norris Trophy, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. Moreover, Hughes can compete in all the events with his top-level bursts of speed, hard and accurate shot, and quick and slick hands.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild – The Russian forward is one of the most skilled players in the NHL. The Skills competition is the perfect chance for him to showcase who he is, his personality, and what he can do. He may not have the hardest shot, but it’s accurate and he can skate and, most importantly, Kaprizov has the ability to make fans jump out of their seats. He’ll do that in Toronto.

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks -- Considering the season the forward is having, he would be a perfect candidate to participate in the Skills competition. Miller is showcasing plenty of skill this season as one of Vancouver’s top scorers. 

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators – The forward scored a lacrosse-style “Michigan” goal four years ago against the Edmonton Oilers, so the Predators forward has an abundance of skill and would be a perfect candidate for the Skills competition. Forsberg is taking part in his second All-Star Game and it would be fun to see what he can do against the League's best on the big stage.

