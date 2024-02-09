Super Bowl LVIII MVP voted on by NHL All-Stars

Mahomes, Kelce from Chiefs, Kittle, Purdy from 49ers among choices

Mahomes

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Anna Dua / NHL.com Fantasy Editor / @AnnaNoelleDua

TORONTO – The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, and NHL All-Stars are torn on who will be named the most valuable player of the game. 

In an informal poll taken during NHL All-Star Weekend, seven players said a member of the Chiefs would be MVP while six went with a 49ers player.   

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas didn’t surprise anyone when he said he is supporting the team from Missouri in the big game and gave his vote to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already won the award twice.

He wasn’t alone. 

“I’ve always really liked Mahomes,” Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said.

“Patrick Mahomes seems like he is playing the best he can right now,” Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor said.

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson had more selfish reasons for picking Mahomes. 

“[He’s] been my fantasy guy for three or four years now so I’ll stick with him. He’s getting the job done,” Wilson said.

A total of six players said Mahomes would win, with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny also selecting the quarterback.

Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano also went with a player from the Chiefs, picking tight end Travis Kelce to take home the MVP honors. 

Not surprisingly, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg went with 49ers tight end George Kittle, who is not only his good friend, but is also an avid Predators fan. 

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk agreed with the call on Kittle. Meanwhile, Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl picked running back Christian McCaffrey.

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery decided to go with 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, while Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck gave San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy his nod of approval.

