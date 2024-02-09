Super Bowl LVIII MVP voted on by NHL All-Stars

TORONTO – The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, and NHL All-Stars are torn on who will be named the most valuable player of the game.

In an informal poll taken during NHL All-Star Weekend, seven players said a member of the Chiefs would be MVP while six went with a 49ers player.

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas didn’t surprise anyone when he said he is supporting the team from Missouri in the big game and gave his vote to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already won the award twice.

He wasn’t alone.

“I’ve always really liked Mahomes,” Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said.

“Patrick Mahomes seems like he is playing the best he can right now,” Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor said.