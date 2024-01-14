Makar, MacKinnon ready to battle All-Stars in new-look All-Star Skills event 

TORONTO -- Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in scoring this season, but the Colorado Avalanche center isn’t sure how he’ll stack up among the 12 participants in the NHL’s new skills competition.

“I’ll probably come in 12th,” said MacKinnon, who has 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) in 43 games, three behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who has 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists) in 43 games. “But I’ll do my best.”

False modesty? Maybe.

But this will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The best of the best will compete in multiple events with $1 million on the line in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

MacKinnon’s teammate Cale Makar ranks second among NHL defensemen in scoring this season, but he isn’t sure how he’ll stack up either.

“I’ll probably get embarrassed when I get there,” said Makar, who has 48 points (nine goals, 39 assists) in 38 games, three behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 43 games. “It’ll be interesting.”

He’s joking. At least he’s half-joking.

Right?

We’ll see. Look at the 10 participants the NHL announced Saturday.

We have three sets of teammates: MacKinnon and Makar, forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Then we have Kucherov, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.