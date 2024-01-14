Makar, MacKinnon ready to battle All-Stars in new-look All-Star Skills event 

Avalanche teammates to battle each other, ‘amazing players’ in Toronto on Feb. 2

Makar Mackinnon COL excited for skills comp

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

TORONTO -- Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in scoring this season, but the Colorado Avalanche center isn’t sure how he’ll stack up among the 12 participants in the NHL’s new skills competition.

“I’ll probably come in 12th,” said MacKinnon, who has 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) in 43 games, three behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who has 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists) in 43 games. “But I’ll do my best.”

False modesty? Maybe.

But this will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The best of the best will compete in multiple events with $1 million on the line in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

MacKinnon’s teammate Cale Makar ranks second among NHL defensemen in scoring this season, but he isn’t sure how he’ll stack up either.

“I’ll probably get embarrassed when I get there,” said Makar, who has 48 points (nine goals, 39 assists) in 38 games, three behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 43 games. “It’ll be interesting.”

He’s joking. At least he’s half-joking.

Right?

We’ll see. Look at the 10 participants the NHL announced Saturday.

We have three sets of teammates: MacKinnon and Makar, forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Then we have Kucherov, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

NHL ASG skills fan vote

The fans will select two more participants off the All-Star rosters in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which is open online at NHL.com/vote and on X (formerly Twitter). Voting closes Thursday at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

The options include Quinn Hughes, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel.

“Tons of amazing players,” MacKinnon said. “Regardless of the outcome of things, I think fans will enjoy just the buildup around it.”

In other words, it’ll be fun just guessing how these superstars are going to perform in this format.

Each will compete in four of the first six events: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, NHL One Timers, NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. In each event, first place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

Learn more about the new format for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

It’s hard to say who will have the edge between the pairs of teammates, let alone the entire field.

Take the Colorado duo.

“He does,” MacKinnon said of Makar with a laugh. “Faster. Harder shot than me. More accurate shot than me. Maybe I got him in Stick Handling or One Timers. It’ll be fun.”

Funny. Makar said much the same thing about MacKinnon.

“Fastest Skater, probably him, to be honest with you,” Makar said. “Hardest Shot, I think I might get him in that one. Stick Handling, he might get me. One Timers, he’ll probably get me.”

Passing Challenge?

“Yeah, close maybe,” Makar said. “Accuracy Shooting …”

Makar’s voice trailed off.

“He might have me in all those, to be honest with you,” Makar said with a laugh.

Let’s try a neutral observer for the Toronto duo.

“Fastest Skater? I’d say ‘Willie’ would take that one,” Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said of Nylander. “Hardest Shot would be Matthews. Stick Handling? Man, that’s like a 50-50. Honestly, it’s a 50-50. They’re both deadly. One Timers, I would say Matthews. Passing, let’s go with ‘Willie’ to keep it even. And then accuracy shooting? Wow.”

Giordano paused for a moment. Eventually, he went with Matthews, who leads the League with 33 goals.

“But that would be close too,” Giordano said. “That’s going to be really cool. They’re all going to be pretty close.”

After the first six events, the top eight participants will advance to the seventh event: Honda NHL Shoot Out. From eighth place to first place, each skater will select the goalie he will face. Again, first place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top six will advance to the final event: Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. It will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

The drama is going to build through the night, and for the first time, the NHL will crown an all-around Skills champion. It will be the hockey version of the decathlon.

“It’ll just be fun to watch,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “I know my boys will be looking forward to watching it.”

In the end, that’s the goal -- putting on the best show possible for the fans, especially for kids who get to see their heroes show off their skills.

“I think it’s a really cool format,” Makar said. “I think they’ve done a good job. It seems like it’s going to elevate the fan experience.”

NHL All-Star

final seven players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster
NHL adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

NHL, adidas unveil jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game
1st 10 chosen for new look 2024 NHL All Star Skills competition

Matthews, Makar, Pastrnak among 1st 10 chosen for new-look All-Star Skills competition
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday
NHL releases update for 2024 All Star Fan Vote

NHL releases update for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard grateful for All-Star selection

Bedard of Blackhawks ‘grateful’ to be selected to All-Star Game
All-Star Game Fan Vote picks by NHL.com writers

All-Star Game Fan Vote selections by NHL.com writers
2024 NHL All-Stars announced

NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
NHL All-Star Game fan vote open

All-Star Game fan vote will help shape rosters, dream matchups, pairings
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
NHL All-Star Skills competition to feature new format

2024 NHL All-Star Skills to feature 8 events, $1 million prize
player draft returning to NHL All Star Weekend

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3
Shanahan, Mayer recall 1st All-Star Game player draft

Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend