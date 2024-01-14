NHL reveals drew house-designed jerseys for 2024 All-Star Game

The NHL and adidas on Saturday revealed the jerseys that will be worn by players in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

The jerseys were designed in collaboration with drew house, the fashion brand co-founded by global superstar Justin Bieber.

Unlike previous seasons when the teams were split up by division, 2024 All-Star Weekend will feature the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). All-Star players and celebrity captains will pick four teams of 11 from the players selected to the All-Star Game by the NHL and fan vote.

There will be four versions of the jersey, one for each All-Star team, and include vibrant colors of blue, red, yellow, and white. The collection has a culturally relevant streetwear partnership to the NHL All-Star Game, respecting the tradition of each individual NHL club with a team shoulder patch.

"After the tremendous success of our first NHL, adidas and drew house collaboration for the Toronto Maple Leafs' Next Gen jerseys, we looked forward to another opportunity to bring a bold, fashion-forward look to NHL jerseys," NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings said. "The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend."

The iconic NHL shield features bubble letters and enlarged dimensions, and the crest is one of the largest ever on an NHL jersey at 22 inches high and spanning the full width of the sweater.The NHL All-Star jerseys are available at adidas.com, adidas.ca,

NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores, and at the NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.

The 2024 NHL All-Star jersey builds on the success of the previous NHL, adidas and drew house collaboration on a reversible alternate jersey for the Maple Leafs.

"Since our inaugural year of collaboration with the NHL, adidas has not only elevated but redefined the benchmarks for performance, sustainability, storytelling and design inherent in the iconic NHL All-Star jersey," adidas director of sports marketing and hockey Nic Corbett said. "This season, our partnership with the NHL and drew house presents a distinctive opportunity to transcend conventional uniform design, seamlessly merging the realms of sport and youth culture. The added layer of enthusiasm stems from the fact that this extraordinary event unfolds in a hockey-obsessed market, amplifying the excitement to unprecedented heights."

In addition to the player draft Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Thursday will include the NHL Alumni Association announcing its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto's last Stanley Cup team (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League also will play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

On Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will be held.

The NHL has reimagined the skills competition to showcase the best of the best, build drama throughout the night and crown an individual overall champion for the first time.

Twelve All-Stars each will compete in multiple events and will earn points based on the order of finish in each event.

Each will compete in four of the first six events: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, NHL One Timers, NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout.

The top six in points then will advance to the final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. The event will include all the skills, and it will be worth double the points. First place will be worth 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

After the Skills competition Feb 2, the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 3, will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL. In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday is open to the public and tickets are available here.