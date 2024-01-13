Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote

Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev will join Colorado Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Makar, a defenseman, and Georgiev, a goalie, were two of five winners of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual announced by the NHL on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, and goalies Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Jeremy Swayman, were also winners of the fan vote.

It will be the fifth All-Star Game appearance for Draisaitl and the third for Makar. Bobrovsky will be making his second appearance, and Georgiev and Swayman each their first.

The final seven fan vote winners will be announced Saturday on Sportsnet and NHL Network around 6:45 p.m. ET, before the start of the game between the Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Those 12 (eight skaters, four goalies) will join the 32 players selected by the League, including MacKinnon, who were announced Jan. 4

In addition to the five fan vote winners, the NHL announced five of the 10 All-Stars who will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Those players are David Pastrnak of the Bruins, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Oilers and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

The final five players for the Skills and details on the fan vote for the final two players for Skills will be announced on Saturday before the Avalanche-Maple Leafs game.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 3, will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.