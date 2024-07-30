Lindgren signs 1-year, $4.5 million contract with Rangers, avoids hearing

Defenseman had 17 points last season, was restricted free agent

Ryan Lindgren RFA contract

© Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan Lindgren signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.
Lindgren had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 103 blocked shots in 76 games last season. He also had three assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

"I love it here," Lindgren said on June 4. "It's the best. I love the guys here, I love the city, how loyal the fans are and how much they care about us. I love being here and this is definitely where I want to be.”

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (No. 49) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Lindgren has 80 points (10 goals, 70 assists) in 333 regular-season games, all with the Rangers. He also has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 43 playoff games.

"It will be up to [Rangers general manager Chris Drury] and my agent and see where it goes, but definitely confident about the way they feel about me and the way I feel about being here," Lindgren said. "So, we'll see where it goes."

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report 

