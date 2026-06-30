Brink signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Wild

24-year-old forward had 30 points this season, was acquired in trade with Flyers in March

Bobby Brink contract

© Bruce Kluckhohn/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Bobby Brink signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old forward had 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games this season, including four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games for the Wild after he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for David Jiricek on March 6.

Brink, who also had one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games, had been eligible for a qualifying offer, though Minnesota declined it.

Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Brink has 98 points (38 goals, 60 assists) in 214 regular-season games for the Flyers and Wild.

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