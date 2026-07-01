Trouba signs 4-year, $33 million contract with Sharks

Defenseman had 35 points, team-high 149 blocked shots with Ducks last season

Trouba ANA signs 4 year contract

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jacob Trouba signed a four-year, $33 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.25 million.

The 32-year-old defenseman had 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 81 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks last season. He led them with 149 blocked shots and was third with 143 hits.

Trouba also scored one goal in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. It was Anaheim's first time in the postseason since 2018.

The Winnipeg Jets selected Trouba in the first round (No. 9) of the 2012 NHL Draft, and he has 358 points (84 goals, 274 assists) in 906 regular-season games with the Jets, New York Rangers and Ducks. He was voted the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2024 as "the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey."

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