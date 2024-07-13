Schneider signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Rangers 

Braden Schneider signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $2.2 million.

The 22-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Rangers last season and two assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the regular season (55-23-4), lost to the Florida Panthers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final.

"It [stinks] falling short," Schneider said June 4 when the Rangers held their season-ending interviews with the media. "This year, I felt my role grew. … when you play more, you feel like you're more involved and things like that. … I'm excited to come in next year and get right back at it and be working for that goal again to win."

Selected by New York in the first round (No. 19) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider has 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 206 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in 43 playoff games.