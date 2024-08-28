NHL.com has projected the win totals for all 32 teams and their goalies for fantasy hockey in the 2024-25 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game individual, tandem totals; season preview podcasts
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
GOALIE WIN PROJECTIONS
NOTES: Goalie win projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe win estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially wins-only formats.
The order of projected win totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy top 250 rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories (goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts) into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his win projection. These win projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
Jake Oettinger, DAL: 38
Alexandar Georgiev, COL: 38
Igor Shesterkin, NYR: 37
Stuart Skinner, EDM: 36
Juuse Saros, NSH: 36
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG: 35
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL: 35
Jeremy Swayman, BOS: 34
Thatcher Demko, VAN: 34
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA: 34
Joseph Woll, TOR: 33
Jacob Markstrom, NJD: 31
Adin Hill, VGK: 30
Darcy Kuemper, LAK: 29
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF: 28
Linus Ullmark, OTT: 27
Jordan Binnington, STL: 27
Frederik Andersen, CAR: 25
Ilya Sorokin, NYI: 24
Connor Ingram, UTA: 24
Joey Daccord, SEA: 23
Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR: 23
Alex Lyon, DET: 22
Ivan Fedotov, PHI: 21
Samuel Ersson, PHI: 21
Cam Talbot / Ville Husso, DET: 21
Tristan Jarry, PIT: 20
Filip Gustavsson, MIN: 20
Logan Thompson, WSH: 20
Marc-Andre Fleury / Jesper Wallstedt, MIN: 19
Yaroslav Askarov, SJS: 19
Dustin Wolf, CGY: 18
Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ: 17
Karel Vejmelka, UTA: 17
Semyon Varlamov, NYI: 16
Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT: 16
Sam Montembeault, MTL: 16
Lukas Dostal, ANA: 15
John Gibson, ANA: 15
James Reimer / Devon Levi, BUF: 15
Casey DeSmith, DAL: 15
Calvin Pickard, EDM: 15
Cayden Primeau, MTL: 15
Jake Allen, NJD: 15
Philipp Grubauer, SEA: 15
Charlie Lindgren, WSH: 15
Ilya Samsonov / Akira Schmid, VGK: 14
Spencer Knight, FLA: 14
Laurent Brossoit, CHI: 14
Petr Mrazek, CHI: 14
Jonathan Quick, NYR: 13
Scott Wedgewood, NSH: 13
David Rittich, LAK: 13
Anton Forsberg, OTT: 13
Joel Hofer, STL: 13
Joonas Korpisalo, BOS: 12
Anthony Stolarz / Matt Murray, TOR: 12
Kaapo Kahkonen / Eric Comrie, WPG: 11
Arturs Silovs, VAN: 10
Dan Vladar, CGY: 10
Justus Annunen, COL: 10
Daniil Tarasov, CBJ: 10
Vitek Vanecek / Mackenzie Blackwood, SJS: 9
Jonas Johansson, TBL: 8
TEAM WIN PROJECTIONS
NOTES: Team win projections have been quantified by combining NHL.com's fantasy win projections for individual goalies from each team. These win projections add up to the total number of games to be played in the NHL this season (1,312). Pluses and minuses indicate team win totals compared to last season. These projections do not factor in overtime and shootout losses, which count for one point toward the NHL standings and could impact the final order of finish.
Atlantic Division
FLA: 48 (-4)
BOS: 46 (-1)
TOR: 45 (-1)
TBL: 43 (-2)
BUF: 43 (+4)
DET: 43 (+2)
OTT: 40 (+3)
MTL: 31 (+1)
Metropolitan Division
NYR: 50 (-5)
CAR: 48 (-4)
NJD: 46 (+8)
PHI: 42 (+4)
NYI: 40 (+1
PIT: 36 (-2)
WSH: 35 (-5)
CBJ: 27 (same)
Central Division
DAL: 53 (+1)
NSH: 49 (+2)
COL: 48 (-2)
WPG: 46 (-6)
UTA: 41 (+5)
STL: 40 (-3)
MIN: 39 (same)
CHI: 28 (+5)
Pacific Division
EDM: 51 (+2)
VGK: 44 (-1)
VAN: 44 (-6)
LAK: 42 (-2)
SEA: 38 (+4)
ANA: 30 (+3)
SJS: 28 (+9)
CGY: 28 (-10)