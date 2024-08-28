NHL.com has projected the forward point totals for fantasy hockey in the 2024-25 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey forward point projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game totals at position; season preview podcasts
NOTES: These point projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, projected line combinations, power-play usage, injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe point estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially points-only formats.
The order of projected point totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his point projection. These projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
Connor McDavid, F, EDM: 140
Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL: 135
Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL: 125
Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM: 120
Auston Matthews, F, TOR: 110
Artemi Panarin, F, NYR: 108
David Pastrnak, F, BOS: 107
Mikko Rantanen, F, COL: 107
Brayden Point, F, TBL: 105
Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN: 104
Jack Hughes, F, NJD: 103
William Nylander, F, TOR: 100
J.T. Miller, F, VAN: 98
Sidney Crosby, F, PIT: 97
Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA: 95
Mitch Marner, F, TOR: 95
Jake Guentzel, F, TBL: 93
Sebastian Aho, F, CAR: 90
Zach Hyman, F, EDM: 86
Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA: 86
Filip Forsberg, F, NSH: 86
Elias Pettersson, F, VAN: 86
Connor Bedard, F, CHI: 85
Robert Thomas, F, STL: 85
Jason Robertson, F, DAL: 85
Sam Reinhart, F, FLA: 85
Jesper Bratt, F, NJD: 85
Mark Scheifele, F, WPG: 85
Mathew Barzal, F, NYI: 84
Jack Eichel, F, VGK: 84
Tage Thompson, F, BUF: 82
Nick Suzuki, F, MTL: 81
Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR: 81
Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT: 81
Dylan Larkin, F, DET: 80
Clayton Keller, F, UTA: 80
Kyle Connor, F, WPG: 80
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM: 79
Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA: 79
Steven Stamkos, F, NSH: 79
Tim Stützle, F, OTT: 78
Kevin Fiala, F, LAK: 77
Adrian Kempe, F, LAK: 76
Matt Boldy, F, MIN: 76
Nico Hischier, F, NJD: 76
Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL: 75
Cole Caufield, F, MTL: 75
Travis Konecny, F, PHI: 75
Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL: 75
Jeff Skinner, F, EDM: 74
Bo Horvat, F, NYI: 74
Vincent Trocheck, F, NYR: 74
Alex DeBrincat, F, DET: 73
Brandon Hagel, F, TBL: 73
Nazem Kadri, F, CGY: 72
Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR: 72
Lucas Raymond, F, DET: 72
Mats Zuccarello, F, MIN: 72
Jordan Kyrou, F, STL: 72
Brock Nelson, F, NYI: 71
Chris Kreider, F, NYR: 71
John Tavares, F, TOR: 71
Roope Hintz, F, DAL: 70
Anze Kopitar, F, LAK: 70
Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR: 70
Evgeni Malkin, F, PIT: 70
Jared McCann, F, SEA: 70
Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH: 70
Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG: 70
Alex Tuch, F, BUF: 69
Seth Jarvis, F, CAR: 69
Johnny Gaudreau, F, CBJ: 69
JJ Peterka, F, BUF: 68
Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL: 68
Patrick Kane, F, DET: 68
Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN: 68
Drake Batherson, F, OTT: 68
Brock Boeser, F, VAN: 68
Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL: 67
Jonathan Marchessault, F, NSH: 67
Tomas Hertl, F, VGK: 67
Brad Marchand, F, BOS: 66
Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH: 66
Dylan Strome, F, WSH: 66
Timo Meier, F, NJD: 65
Blake Coleman, F, CGY: 64
Mark Stone, F, VGK: 64
Claude Giroux, F, OTT: 63
Frank Vatrano, F, ANA: 62
Elias Lindholm, F, BOS: 62
Teuvo Teravainen, F, CHI: 62
Casey Mittelstadt, F, COL: 62
Matt Duchene, F, DAL: 62
Tyler Toffoli, F, SJS: 62
Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG: 62
Jonathan Huberdeau, F, CGY: 61
Logan Stankoven, F, DAL: 61
Trevor Moore, F, LAK: 61
Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, SEA: 61
Logan Cooley, F, UTA: 61
William Karlsson, F, VGK: 61
Dylan Cozens, F, BUF: 60
Yegor Sharangovich, F, CGY: 60
Martin Necas, F, CAR: 60
Quinton Byfield, F, LAK: 60
Owen Tippett, F, PHI: 60
Bryan Rust, F, PIT: 60
Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS: 60
Troy Terry, F, ANA: 59
Jamie Benn, F, DAL: 59
Anthony Duclair, F, NYI: 59
Matvei Michkov, F, PHI: 59
Will Smith, F, SJS: 59
Nick Schmaltz, F, UTA: 59
Zach Benson, F, BUF: 58
Sean Monahan, F, CBJ: 58
Chandler Stephenson, F, SEA: 58
Mattias Maccelli, F, UTA: 58
Philipp Kurashev, F, CHI: 57
Mason McTavish, F, ANA: 56
Andrei Kuzmenko, F, CGY: 56
Tyler Bertuzzi, F, CHI: 56
Tyler Seguin, F, DAL: 56
Viktor Arvidsson, F, EDM: 56
Joel Farabee, F, PHI: 56
Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK: 56
Trevor Zegras, F, ANA: 55
Charlie Coyle, F, BOS: 55
Jonathan Drouin, F, COL: 55
Boone Jenner, F, CBJ: 55
Vladimir Tarasenko, F, DET: 55
Mikael Granlund, F, SJS: 55
Jake Neighbours, F, STL: 55
Anthony Cirelli, F, TBL: 55
Cole Perfetti, F, WPG: 55
Gustav Nyquist, F, NSH: 54
Matty Beniers, F, SEA: 54
Marco Rossi, F, MIN: 53
Patrik Laine, F, MTL: 53
Michael Bunting, F, PIT: 53
Eeli Tolvanen, F, SEA: 53
J.T. Compher, F, DET: 52
Ryan Hartman, F, MIN: 52
Dylan Guenther, F, UTA: 52
Pavel Zacha, F, BOS: 51
Sam Bennett, F, FLA: 51
Kyle Palmieri, F, NYI: 51
Shane Pinto, F, OTT: 50
Rickard Rakell, F, PIT: 50
Logan Couture, F, SJS: 50
Nicholas Paul, F, TBL: 50
Max Domi, F, TOR: 50
Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ: 49
Tommy Novak, F, NSH: 49
Jack Quinn, F, BUF: 48
Taylor Hall, F, CHI: 48
Luke Evangelista, F, NSH: 48
Dawson Mercer, F, NJD: 48
Maxim Tsyplakov, F, NYI: 48
Josh Norris, F, OTT: 48
William Eklund, F, SJS: 48
Shane Wright, F, SEA: 48
Brayden Schenn, F, STL: 48
Lawson Crouse, F, UTA: 48
Pavel Dorofeyev, F, VGK: 48
Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ: 47
Fabian Zetterlund, F, SJS: 47
Jake DeBrusk, F, VAN: 47
Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA: 46
Yegor Chinakhov, F, CBJ: 46
Victor Olofsson, F, VGK: 46
Leo Carlsson, F, ANA: 45
Lukas Reichel, F, CHI: 45
Dmitri Voronkov, F, CBJ: 45
Anton Lundell, F, FLA: 45
Phillip Danault, F, LAK: 45
Kaapo Kakko, F, NYR: 45
Tyson Foerster, F, PHI: 45
Dylan Holloway, F, STL: 45
Josh Doan, F, UTA: 45
Dakota Joshua, F, VAN: 45
Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH: 45
Alex Iafallo, F, WPG: 45
Jordan Martinook, F, CAR: 44
Kevin Hayes, F, PIT: 44
Tom Wilson, F, WSH: 44
Matthew Knies, F, TOR: 43
Andrew Mangiapane, F, WSH: 43
Mavrik Bourque, F, DAL: 42
Matthew Savoie, F, EDM: 41
Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT: 40
Kirby Dach, F, MTL: 40
Anders Lee, F, NYI: 40
Alex Killorn, F, ANA: 40
Key injuries:
Evander Kane, F, EDM
Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL