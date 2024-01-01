NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 1

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

VGK moneyline: -140

SEA moneyline: +115

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic matches up the League’s two most-recent expansion teams with the Kraken hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle has won four straight games and is 6-0-2 in its past eight games, while Vegas snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at home.

Vegas defeated Seattle 4-1 on Oct. 10 (opening night), but Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, who won that game, remains out with a lower-body injury; Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore also played in their earlier matchup but remains out with an upper-body injury. Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky returned from injury in their 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and had one shot on goal in 14:33. Seattle goalie Joey Daccord is 5-0-2 with a .949 save percentage and one shutout in his past seven games during the absence of injured Philipp Grubauer. Vegas goalie Logan Thompson has allowed 23 goals (.863 save percentage) over his past six games played.

2. Vince Dunn power-play point prop

Over 0.5 power-play points: +380

Under 0.5 power-play points: -580

Dunn, a defenseman, leads the Kraken in points (30 in 37 games) and assists (24) this season and is tied with forward Oliver Bjorkstrand for their most power-play points (12). Dunn frequently plays on the first power play with forward Jared McCann, who leads Seattle in goals (14; had one goal on five shots on goal against Vegas earlier in season).

Dunn had no points and two shots on goal in 22:18 against the Golden Knights on Oct. 10 and has been held to seven points (one goal, six assists), one on the power play, in 22 career games against them. Vegas has the 12th-best penalty kill percentage (81.5) in the NHL, and Seattle was 0-for-4 with the man advantage in their first head-to-head matchup of the season.

3. Mark Stone assist prop

Over 0.5 assists: +110

Under 0.5 assists: -140

Stone had two assists when Vegas defeated Seattle on Oct. 10, with one coming on forward Chandler Stephenson’s season-opening goal and the other on Jack Eichel’s empty-net goal. Stone has six assists in four career games against the Kraken but has no goals and one assist in two career NHL outdoor games.

Stone leads Vegas with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 13 games since Dec. 1 and has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 19 road games this season. Seattle is tied for the ninth-fewest shots on goal allowed per game (29.4) entering Sunday and has allowed a total of five goals during its four-game winning streak.

