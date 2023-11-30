NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -230

VAN puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

The top two teams in the Pacific Division collide for the first time this season when the Canucks host the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights. Vancouver is leading the NHL in goals per game (3.96) and also allowing the fourth fewest goals per game (2.48) thanks to workhorse goalie Thatcher Demko, but Vegas has been even stingier, leading the League in team save percentage (.919) and tied for the second fewest goals allowed per game (2.43).

The Golden Knights will be without one of their top defensemen in Shea Theodore (upper body; week to week), but Alex Pietrangelo led them in points (four in three games) against the Canucks last season (Vegas was 2-1-0 against Vancouver). Vancouver is the only team in the NHL that has three players with at least 30 points (J.T. Miller: 35, second in League; Quinn Hughes: 33, third; Elias Pettersson: 30, tied for seventh) this season.

2. Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

Over 6.5 total goals: -130

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

Two strong offenses face off when the Winnipeg Jets (3.38 goals per game; eighth in NHL) host the Edmonton Oilers (3.33; tied for 10th) on Thursday. But, on the other end of the ice, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has bounced back with three straight wins, and Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets leads the NHL in shutouts (19) since the start of the 2019-20 season and ranks second in wins (131) over that span behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (140) of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Jets had a 3-2 overtime win on the road against the Oilers on Oct. 21, with center Mark Scheifele scoring the winning goal.

Winnipeg could get one of its best secondary forwards back in Gabriel Vilardi (knee), who hasn’t played since Oct. 17. Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is tied for the sixth most points (19 in 21 games) in the NHL at the position. Oilers center Connor McDavid has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past three games, and Evan Bouchard ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (21 points in 21 games).

3. New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

NJD moneyline: -155

PHI moneyline: +130

It's a 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series preview when the Flyers host the Devils. Philadelphia is fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings and 6-4-0 in its past 10 games. New Jersey, meanwhile, has won consecutive games but is still sixth in the division. The Devils rank fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.60) and sixth in shots on goal per game (32.3) this season. Philadelphia is right behind them with the seventh-most shots on goal per game in the NHL (32.2).

Nico Hischier has been productive for the Devils since returning from injury with three points (two goals, one assist) in his past two games. Last season, Hischier had two points (one goal, one assist) and 10 shots on goal in three games against Philadelphia, and Jack Hughes had four points (three goals, one assist) and 15 shots on goal against them. This season, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is tied with wing Travis Konecny for their lead with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 22 games, and Joel Farabee is quietly tied for their second-most goals (eight in 22 games).

