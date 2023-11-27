NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

BUF moneyline: +185

NYR moneyline: -235

The New York Rangers have had at least one point in 14 of their past 15 games (13-1-1) and have an NHL-best .816 points percentage this season (15-3-1). The Rangers scored seven goals in their win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday and rank third in the NHL with a plus-21 goal differential, trailing only the Vancouver Canucks (plus-32) and Los Angeles Kings (plus-29). The Buffalo Sabres have won two of their past seven games (2-4-1), allowing 27 goals over that span, and remain without top center Tage Thompson (upper body).

New York defeated Buffalo 5-1 on Oct. 12 (opening night) and has had points in 14 straight games against the Sabres (11-0-3). Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, who leads them with 29 points (tied for sixth in NHL) this season, has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in his past 13 games against the Sabres. Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has scored goals in three of his past four games. Center Casey Mittelstadt has assists in four straight games and is tied with Skinner and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for Buffalo’s lead in points (17 in 21 games) this season.

2. Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

OTT puckline (+1.5 goals): -230

The Florida Panthers have lost consecutive games in regulation with one goal scored over the span. The Panthers are starting a three-game road trip on Monday, and they’ve struggled on the road (5-4-1; 2.6 goals per game) compared to at home (7-3-0; 3.2). The Senators, meanwhile, lost 5-3 to the New York Islanders on Friday but have still won three of their past four games. The Senators have scored at least one power-play goal in 12 of their 16 games this season.

Senators center Tim Stützle has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his past six games. Ottawa forward Mathieu Joseph is off to a surprising start with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 16 games, three points away from his total from last season (18) in 40 fewer games. Center Aleksander Barkov (knee) returned Friday after a two-game absence and played 19:39 against the Winnipeg Jets; he has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this season and 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in his past 11 games against the Senators. The Panthers are 10-3-0 in their past 13 games against the Senators.

3. Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SCRIPPS)

Over 6 total goals: -108

Under 6 total goals: -112

After an 11-0-1 start, the Vegas Golden Knights are 3-5-1 in their past nine games, including a 2-0 home loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. It was the third time the Golden Knights have been shut out in their past six games; Vegas was shut out twice all of last season. The Calgary Flames begin a six-game homestand after going 2-2-0 on their recent four-game road trip with 14 goals in the span, including a season-high seven goals in their win against the Dallas Stars.

Flames center Elias Lindholm has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past six games and leads them with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 games this season. Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past 10 games and is tied with William Karlsson for Vegas’ most points (20 in 21 games). The Golden Knights have won seven of their past 10 games against the Flames with an average of 3.7 goals per game.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CP/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg