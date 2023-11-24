NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 24

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.



1. Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS)

The Colorado Avalanche rank third in the NHL in goals per game this season (3.83) and, per NHL EDGE stats, are fourth in offensive zone time percentage (43.6). The Minnesota Wild, meanwhile, are tied for the ninth-most offensive zone time in the NHL (42.4 percent) but are tied for the second-most goals allowed per game (4.00). Last season, the Avalanche were 2-1-0 in three games against the Wild, outscoring them 11-9.



The Avalanche’s top defense pair of Cale Makar and Devon Toews has been thriving lately, with Makar having 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in his past eight games and Toews having six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five. Additionally, forward Valeri Nichushkin is playing on Colorado's first line and has a five-game point streak with nine points (six goals, three assists) in the span. Minnesota center Marco Rossi has been playing on their top line, has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past three games and quietly ranks second among NHL rookies in even-strength points (10) behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (14). Wild defenseman Brock Faber, another rookie, has five assists in his past seven games.

2. Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3)

The Winnipeg Jets rank fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.67) this season and are tied for the ninth-most shots on goal per game (31.7). Winnipeg visits the Florida Panthers, who are tied for the third-most shots on goal per game (33.5). Per NHL EDGE stats, The Panthers rank second in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage (44.7), but the Jets are allowing the third-fewest shots on goal per game (27.8).



Jets forward Kyle Connor is tied with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the most goals (14) in the NHL this season and, per NHL EDGE stats, ranks third in the NHL in mid-range shots on goal (35). Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past 10 games, and his linemate Vladislav Namestnikov has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five games. Florida is led by forward Sam Reinhart, who is among the NHL leaders in goals (13; tied for third) and points (25 in 19 games; tied for ninth). Top center Aleksander Barkov (knee) is uncertain for the game but the Panthers have recently had two significant injury returns in defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad.

3. Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNP)

The Vancouver Canucks lead the NHL in goals per game (4.00) and are allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.55). The Seattle Kraken are coming off a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22. The Kraken were 2-1-1 in four games against the Canucks last season, scoring 20 goals and allowing 13 in the span.



Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the NHL with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 20 games this season, and teammates J.T. Miller (30; second) and Elias Pettersson (28; sixth) are also among the League’s best. Seattle wings Jordan Eberle (eight points in past six games) and Eeli Tolvanen (six points in past five games) are producing for the Kraken, who rank 12th in the NHL in shot attempts percentage (51.2) and ahead of the Canucks (49.7; 15th).



