NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 4

Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC)

TOR moneyline: +115

BOS moneyline: -135

Toronto has won consecutive games despite being without elite center Auston Matthews (illness) after trailing 3-1 in the series to force Game 7 in Boston. The Maple Leafs have won two of their three road games against the Bruins so far in this series. During the regular season, Toronto was 0-2-2 in four games against Boston, but the Maple Leafs are outshooting the Bruins 30.7 to 26.8 on average and outscoring them 10-9 at 5-on-5 in this playoff series.

Toronto forward William Nylander, who missed the first three games of the series, scored two goals in Game 6 and has had at least five shots on goal in each of his past two games. Nylander has three points (one goal, two assists) in four career Game 7s. Forward Max Domi leads the Maple Leafs with four points (one goal, three assists) in six games this postseason and has four points (three goals, one assist) in three career Game 7s. Toronto rookie Matthew Knies has had points in three of his past four games (two goals, one assist in span).

Boston forward Brad Marchand started the series off on a four-game point streak with eight points (three goals, five assists) in the span but has been held off the board over the next two games. Marchand has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 career Game 7s. Bruins right wing David Pastrnak has been held to four points (two goals, two assists) in the first round but has had at least four shots on goal in four straight games. Pastrnak has four points (three goals, one assist) in five career Game 7s.